‘The race is over’: John Rutherford says Jim Jordan has no path to be House Speaker

A Jacksonville Republican who voted twice against Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House of Representatives says the third time won’t be the charm.

In a statement Wednesday urging the choice of a “consensus candidate,” Rep. John Rutherford is telling the Freedom Caucus Republican from Ohio to give up on his dream of leading the House and to let someone run who has a shot of getting the majority, which requires 98% of Republicans to be on board.

“We’ve had two rounds of floor votes, and the vote against Rep. Jim Jordan has only gotten stronger. The hardball tactics haven’t worked. If we move to a third round, we already know the opposition is on track to grow. It’s time for Rep. Jordan to understand this race is over,” Rutherford said.

“Tonight, I suggest we either go to conference to show him in private or back to the floor to show him in public. Rep. Jordan is fiddling while the world is on fire. It’s time to get down to business and select a consensus candidate who can bring the Republican Conference together,” the four-term legislator added.

On both ballots this week, Rutherford voted for Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and what’s clear from his statement is that he doesn’t intend to budge from an anti-Jordan vote.

Rutherford’s recalcitrance may lead to a lively Primary next year.

Duval County School Board member April Carney told Florida Politics yesterday that a “major bundler” has contacted her to gauge her interest in mounting a Primary challenge to the 71-year-old former Jacksonville Sheriff.