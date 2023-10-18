Last Call for 10.18.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida delegation was key to ousting U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Now, a handful of Florida Republicans are part of the reason the chamber remains leaderless.

The Speaker debacle, of course, kicked off earlier this month when U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz spearheaded the first successful motion to vacate in U.S. House history. A handful of Republicans have mounted Speaker bids since, with Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan emerging as the front-runner this week.

However, the Judiciary Committee Chair and Freedom Caucus co-founder has failed to garner unanimous support from Florida’s 20 congressional Republicans, which is a crucial step considering the razor-thin House GOP majority.

The firm holdouts: U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and John Rutherford. And Florida Republicans who initially opposed Jordan’s bid but later fell in line are starting to slip away from his camp.

Notably, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan staunchly opposed a Jordan Speakership before announcing Tuesday that he would vote for the conservative firebrand. After Jordan failed to secure a majority on the first ballot Tuesday, Buchanan reneged and threw his support behind U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

Despite not being considered a first-tier candidate for the job, a Donalds Speakership is not a novel idea — the second-term Republican representing Southwest Florida garnered several votes during January’s protracted Speaker election, which McCarthy ultimately won.

Following Jordan’s loss, the Speaker race is just as hazy as it was a week ago. But with nearly 10% of congressional Republicans hailing from the Sunshine State, one thing is clear: The road to the Speakership runs through Florida.

Evening Reads

—”Ron DeSantis has nearly tapped out on maxed-out donors” via Jessica Piper of POLITICO

—”What Joe Biden must do in Israel” via Jonathan Guyer of Vox

—”‘Stop the war now’: Relatives of Israeli rave kidnapping victims plead for peace” via Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone

—“Friend-of-court briefs paint wildly divergent views of transgender care” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—”Americans see the House Speaker mess as hurting the country” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post

—“Republican infighting over the Speaker election has left many in the party worried it could cost them the House majority.” via Annie Karni of The New York Times

—“As state lawmakers tout their Hispanic heritage, the Florida Hispanic Caucus remains inactive” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix

—“Condo Wars: After HOA corruption arrests, Florida’s community management industry works to weaken reform bills” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”The hypocrisy at the heart of the insurance industry” via Zoë Schlanger of The Atlantic

—”‘I just wasn’t in the mood to work.’ American employees reinvent the sick day” via Te-Ping Chen of The Wall Street Journal

Quote of the Day

“Unique times call for unique actions.”

— House Speaker Paul Renner, hinting at a Special Session on Israel.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds may not be one of the major House Speaker candidates, but his name is nonetheless in the mix — that’s worth an Honorable Mention at the very least.

Shots of Arak all around for House Speaker Paul Renner, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and the other lawmakers who stood with Israel at the Capitol today.

Sen. Jay Collins and Renner can celebrate their inclusion in the Veterans for Ron DeSantis Coalition by knocking back a pair of Red, White and Blues.

Phil Ehr shuttered his Senate campaign and launched a bid for Florida’s 28th Congressional District. That means it’s time for a Change of Plans.

Jeff Brandes may no longer be in the Legislature, but he’s still one of the top thought leaders in the Process. Next time the former Senator is in Tally, snag him a Smartini.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

7:30 p.m. — Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat

8 p.m. — Inter Miami @ Charlotte

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.