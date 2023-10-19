Rick Scott debuts $3M ad campaign telling Floridians they’re ‘losing our country’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is again invoking former President Ronald Reagan to decry Democratic and progressive policies — this time through a $3 million ad campaign.

Titled “Losing Our Country,” the one-minute clip will air on TV in every Florida media market over the next month.

Scott’s campaign called it “the largest ad buy of any GOP Senate candidate so far this election cycle.” It’s Scott’s second TV ad this fall.

Production-wise, the new spot couldn’t have cost much. It features only Scott sitting at a microphone in a recording studio opining on the current state of U.S. security, criminal justice, foreign affairs, the economy and culture war issues.

According to him, America’s 40th President would be appalled at how things are today.

“If Ronald Reagan were here right now, he would say, ‘What in the hell have you guys done to my great country?’” Scott says in the ad before rattling off a list of grievances.

“We are losing our country. It’s time to cowboy up and fight like hell to turn this country around.”

Scott said in a statement accompanying the ad’s announcement that Democrats “have rigged the game against hard-working Americans who still believe in our great country.”

“But it’s always darkest before the dawn,” he said. “I am excited to launch our newest ad as part of our robust advertising campaign that shows the destruction Democrats have unleashed across our nation and why voters will reject them next year.”

Scott has cited Reagan as a conservative standard-bearer in past critiques of Democratic leadership. In August 2021, less than a year after Joe Biden assumed the presidency and Republicans captured a majority in the House, Scott penned an op-ed urging the U.S. to “relive the days of Ronald Reagan’s economic policies.”

“Much like 40 years ago, we again find ourselves at a moment of critical importance to the future success of our country,” he wrote. “This year, we have seen the disastrous policies of the Biden administration and Democrats in Washington wreak havoc on families and businesses in Florida and across our nation.”

During his successful 2010 run for Governor, Scott’s family adopted a Labrador retriever they named after Reagan. (They gave the dog back to its prior owner shortly after he took office.)

Scott’s last TV ad, “Hostage,” launched in late September and ran in Fort Myers, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Tampa with a five-figure price tag.

This election cycle, Scott faces challenges from several Democrats, including Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former U.S. Representative who raised more than $1.5 million within five weeks of announcing her candidacy.

Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson is also running for the Democratic nomination. Other candidates include Republican entrepreneur and lawyer Keith Gross and Democrats Donald Horan, Brian Rush and Rod Joseph.

Shortly after Scott’s campaign shared word of the ad campaign, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried issued a statement calling him a “self-serving Senator who has failed Florida’s working families time and time again.”

“Instead of serving the people he was elected to represent, Rick Scott wrote the plan to sunset Social Security and Medicare, pushed for a national abortion ban, advocated to raise taxes on the middle class, and voted to shut down the government,” she said. “Floridians are tired of Rick Scott’s partisan games, and they’re ready to send him into retirement.”

Scott’s 12-point “Rescue America” plan included a proposal to sunset all federal legislation in five years, but amended the plan in February to exempt Social Security, Medicare and the U.S. Navy. A Tax Policy Center examination of Scott’s plan in 2022 found that it could increase federal income taxes by more than $100 billion yearly, 97% of which would be paid by households making less than $100,000.

And while Scott indeed voted against averting a government shutdown in December, he was among those who voted alongside all Democratic Senators for a stopgap bill to avoid a shutdown late last month.