Matt Gaetz offers not to fight removal from conference if GOP holdouts will support Jim Jordan

It’s unclear what path lays forward to elect a new House Speaker. But U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said if Republicans opposed to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan are simply looking to punish Gaetz, feel free.

Gaetz led a letter signed by the seven of the eight Republicans who supported removing Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this month offering an olive branch to help resolve the current Speaker drama.

“The recent passage of the Motion to Vacate the Speaker has caused rancor, hurt feelings and acrimony within the House Republican Caucus,” Gaetz said. “While we stand by our actions, it is our goal to proceed forward with our colleagues, our teammates, our fellow Republicans in a manner that embraces reconciliation.”

The letter goes on to say the members are “prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference” if that convinces Republican holdouts to back Jordan for Speaker.

Jordan has lost three votes this week for Speaker, with no certain alternative surfacing. On Friday, 25 House Republicans voted for alternatives to Jordan, significantly more than the 20 who voted against Jordan on the first ballot.

Those refusing to support Jordan include Florida Republicans Vern Buchanan, Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and John Rutherford.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, revealed some of Jordan’s strongest supporters were trying to assuage critics and willing to take a hit to their reputations. Luna has been whipping voted for Jordan and is a close ally of Gaetz. She was absent for the vote to remove McCarthy.

“Four of the eight just offered up a censure of themselves or removal from conference if it pacifies the holdouts to vote for Jordan,” Luna posted on X.

Gaetz’s letter published shortly after, signally all eight anti-McCarthy voters would subject themselves to the fate. That includes Gaetz as well as U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Bob Good, Nancy Mace and Matt Rosendale.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, however, posted on X that despite his name appearing on the letter, he would not sign it and does not support Jordan as Speaker. Buck was the eighth member who voted to oust McCarthy as Speaker.

Gaetz, the only Florida Republican in the House who refused to ever support McCarthy for Speaker over 15 ballots in January, made the motion earlier this month to vacate the Speaker’s Office. That led to McCarthy’s historic removal.

Reports from conference meetings this week signal deep animosity toward Gaetz remains. McCarthy confirmed to press that when Gaetz interrupted him during a speech, the California Republican told him to “sit down.” The Hill reported he used more colorful language than that. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, an Illinois Republican, lunged at Gaetz in the meeting, according to The Daily Beast.