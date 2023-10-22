Dan Markel’s mother to hold Tallahassee book event on eve of Charlie Adelson trial

Ruth Markel used to visit Tallahassee to see her son, Dan, and her grandsons, Benjamin and Lincoln, every chance she got.

But following Dan’s 2014 murder, Ruth’s visits have been entirely different from the joyful days of the past. Dan’s ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, moved with the children to Miami just days after their father’s Betton Hills slaying.

Since then, Ruth has mainly returned to Florida’s capital city for the trials of two of the many people authorities say are responsible for Dan’s hired killing.

Ruth will return to Tallahassee once again this Fall when Wendi’s brother, Charlie Adelson, faces a jury for his alleged role as a mastermind of the conspiracy. Jury selection is set to begin in Adelson’s trial on Monday, Oct. 23 with testimony expected to begin that week.

On the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 25, Congregation Shomrei Torah will host Ruth, with co-host Midtown Reader, for a presentation and signing of the book she wrote, documenting her experiences following Dan’s murder.

Ruth’s book, “The Unveiling: A Mother’s Reflection on Murder, Grief, and Trial Life,” is written from various perspectives — that of a devastated mother, an engaged citizen learning the ins and outs of the justice system, and a grandmother who turned to advocacy in the fight to reunite with Dan’s sons.

“I’m deeply grateful to Shomrei Torah and Midtown Reader for welcoming me and offering an opportunity to share my family’s story,” said Markel, “There’s so much yet ahead in the pursuit of justice for Danny and knowing how this community stands with us means the world to our family.”

Adelson’s trial is expected to be heavily covered by print, digital, and broadcast media. ABC’s 20/20, Inside Edition, Dateline NBC, People Magazine, and the hit podcast Over My Dead Body have profiled the case.

For local residents, Ruth’s visit provides an opportunity for a more intimate, personal view of how this case has rocked the Markel family and the Tallahassee and FSU communities alike.

“Dan was a prolific legal scholar and much-loved professor at Florida State, and even more importantly, he was a dear friend to so many,” said Sam Kimelman, Treasurer of Shomrei Torah and friend of the Markel family. “We’re honored to welcome Ruth to share her story and open our doors to those who would like to hear from her themselves.”

“Midtown Reader is excited to co-host this event, showcasing a book that is poignant and inspiring,” said owner Sally Bradshaw. “We will provide books for sale and signing and can’t wait to hear more of Ruth’s story in person.”

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at 4858 Kerry Forest Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32309, with doors open one hour prior. For more information, please email [email protected] or call (850) 296-7771.