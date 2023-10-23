Florida gas prices at 7-month low

Drivers in Florida are paying the lowest pump prices they’ve seen in seven months, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The state average for gasoline dropped to $3.22 cents per gallon Monday — the cheapest cost of car and motorcycle fuel since early March.
That’s due in large part to a steady decline in price per gallon over the past 35 days, during which the state average fell by 47 cents.
AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins attributed the wallet-friendly shift to a combination of factors.
“Gas prices are still falling on the momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline,” he said in a statement. “However, this downturn momentum may not continue, now that oil and gasoline futures prices logged a second consecutive week of gains.”
The U.S. price of oil increased by 1% last week as international concerns persisted about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Over the past two weeks, the price grew $6 per barrel (7%). Gasoline futures also increased 20 cents per gallon during the same period.
The most expensive place in Florida to refuel is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.45 per gallon on average, followed by Naples ($3.40) and Tallahassee ($3.39).
Drivers and motorcyclists are getting the best deals in Pensacola and Orlando, where the average price is $3.12, followed by the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area, where it costs a cent more.
Nationally, the Sunshine State is among the states where gas is the cheapest, and all those states are in the South from Texas to South Carolina and from Florida to Kentucky.
Gas is least expensive in Georgia, at $3.01 per gallon. It’s priciest in California, at $5.44 per gallon.
4 comments
Charger John
October 23, 2023 at 9:50 am
Enjoy the Fall grasshoppers. The Ants have dumped the petrol dollar and the harsh winter is coming. The USA is blessed with a thousand years of mineral and energy wealth. We are at war and the enemy has control of these resources. Cheap and abundant energy is the key to a healthy economy and fuels prosperity to all Americans. Any political party or actors supporting the climate agenda is the enemy! All the enemy knows is spreading misery and destruction.
Michael K
October 23, 2023 at 10:50 am
Yes, there is nothing like abundant renewable clean energy – wind, solar, and thermal that reduces carbon emissions. Florida could be the US leader in solar power if not for the Republican legislators bought and sold by the fossil fuel industry.
Try living next to a refinery – it might change your worldview.
rick whitaker
October 23, 2023 at 10:03 am
why is biden nomics working. it isn’t gas prices go up and down based on many things. the maga cult take credit when it goes down and blames dems when it goes up. how dishonest.
Charger John
October 23, 2023 at 10:34 am
Rick, are you a paid troll? You should get another booster as you seem to not be grasping reality? I will pray for you Rick. Somewhere somehow you got on the wrong train.