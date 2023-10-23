Florida gas prices at 7-month low

Drivers in Florida are paying the lowest pump prices they’ve seen in seven months, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The state average for gasoline dropped to $3.22 cents per gallon Monday — the cheapest cost of car and motorcycle fuel since early March.

That’s due in large part to a steady decline in price per gallon over the past 35 days, during which the state average fell by 47 cents.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins attributed the wallet-friendly shift to a combination of factors.

“Gas prices are still falling on the momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline,” he said in a statement. “However, this downturn momentum may not continue, now that oil and gasoline futures prices logged a second consecutive week of gains.”

The U.S. price of oil increased by 1% last week as international concerns persisted about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Over the past two weeks, the price grew $6 per barrel (7%). Gasoline futures also increased 20 cents per gallon during the same period.

The most expensive place in Florida to refuel is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.45 per gallon on average, followed by Naples ($3.40) and Tallahassee ($3.39).

Drivers and motorcyclists are getting the best deals in Pensacola and Orlando, where the average price is $3.12, followed by the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area, where it costs a cent more.

Nationally, the Sunshine State is among the states where gas is the cheapest, and all those states are in the South from Texas to South Carolina and from Florida to Kentucky.

Gas is least expensive in Georgia, at $3.01 per gallon. It’s priciest in California, at $5.44 per gallon.