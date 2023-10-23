Nikki Haley PAC blasts ‘poor’ Ron DeSantis over Gaza refugee remarks

SFA Fund, the super PAC supporting former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign, is out with a new ad in Iowa and New Hampshire blasting GOP presidential rival Ron DeSantis for “throwing mud” at the former U.N. Ambassador and mischaracterizing her stance on admitting Gaza refugees into the United States.

“Poor Ron DeSantis — he’s losing, he’s lying. So now he’s throwing mud at Nikki Haley,” the ad begins with a narrator’s voice over footage of DeSantis looking angry.

The narrator then asks for “the truth” before pivoting to footage of Sean Hannity.

“Nikki Haley has been clear that other Arab countries in the Middle East should be the one taking in Palestinians,” Hannity says in the clip.

The latest ad is in reference to another ad from a PAC supporting DeSantis, Never Back Down, which featured comments Haley made saying that “we should care about the Palestinian citizens” and “America’s always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists.”

That ad contrasts Haley’s remarks with DeSantis’, with footage of the Florida Governor saying “she’s trying to be politically correct” and “trying to please the media and people on the left,” while he says he doesn’t “care about that” and that he would not allow Gaza refugees into the U.S.

Another Never Back Down ad addresses comments Haley made in 2017 as U.N. Ambassador defending aid to the West Bank and Gaza, in which she said “we need to do whatever we can to protect the region.” It then contradicts that statement with footage of her speaking this year saying “that is not the role of the U.S.”

The ad supporting Haley directly disputes Never Back Down’s claims, which were also made by DeSantis in several media appearances, and not just the ad.

“I’ve always said we shouldn’t take any Gazan refugees in the U.S.,” Haley is seen saying on the ad.

It then pivots to footage of Fox News’ Stuart Varney.

“Nikki Haley warned the United Nations about Hamas’ threat to Israel,” Varney says.

The ad ends with more footage of Haley, this time putting both Hamas and Iran on warning.

“Hamas did this. You know Iran’s behind it. Finish them. They should have hell to pay for what they’ve just done,” she says.

The sparring between the two GOP rivals punctuates their battle for second place in the Primary, far behind front-runner and former President Donald Trump.

Haley, following two strong debate performances, has been surging in the polls while DeSantis has been dropping. A USA Today poll released Monday shows Haley just 1 percentage point behind DeSantis, at 11% support to his 12%.

That puts her up 4 percentage points since the last national poll from USA Today, with Suffolk University, while it represents a drastic decline for DeSantis, from 23% support four months ago.

And the back and forth jockeying for second place may not matter much — Trump continues to dominate with the same USA Today poll putting him at an astonishing 58% support, up 10 points from June despite mounting legal woes plaguing the former President.