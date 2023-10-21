October 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump judge lifts gag order temporarily

Associated PressOctober 21, 20232min4

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lars Mapstead talks 2024 strategy ahead of Libertarian presidential candidate forum in Jacksonville

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Team DeSantis denounces New York Times’ claim it lost the ‘meme wars’

HeadlinesJax

Angie Nixon wants ceasefire, as Israel prepares Gaza invasion

TRUMP MUGSHOT 8.24.23
The former President can speak his mind ... for the moment.

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington agreed Friday to temporarily lift her narrow gag order. The ruling gives Trump’s lawyers time to prove why the former president’s comments should not be restricted as the case heads toward trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said the gag order would remain on hold — for now — while she considers Trump’s bid to speak freely about the case as he challenges the restrictions in higher courts.

The gag order Chutkan issued Monday barred him from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses. It’s the most serious restriction a court has placed on Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric, which has become a centerpiece of his grievance-filled campaign to return to the White House.

Trump’s lawyers, who quickly appealed the ruling to the D.C. Circuit Court, wrote in court papers Friday that the gag order should be lifted while his legal challenges play out, calling the restrictions “egregious and intolerable.” They argued neither the judge nor prosecutors have “come close” to justifying the order, adding that the former president “has not unlawfully threatened or harassed anyone.”

In her Monday ruling, Chutkan said Trump is allowed to criticize the Justice Department generally and assert his claims of innocence and his claims that the case is politically motivated. But she said his statements smearing prosecutors and likely witnesses have crossed a line and could spur his supporters to threaten or harass his targets.

At rallies and in social media posts, Trump has sought to vilify Smith and others, casting himself as the victim of a politicized justice system working to deny him another term.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTeam DeSantis denounces New York Times' claim it lost the 'meme wars'

nextLars Mapstead talks 2024 strategy ahead of Libertarian presidential candidate forum in Jacksonville

4 comments

  • PeterH

    October 21, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    Trump should be very worried about Sydney Powell and Chesebro pleading guilty in the Georgia RICO case.

    Reply

  • My Take

    October 21, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    Just curious. How much communicating is allowed for jailed or inprisoned persons?
    Surely no Net. Ànd no phone. But probably unlimited letters.
    Phone calls? Visits? Maybe unlimited to lawyers. But they would not post any risky rantings.

    Reply

  • Julia

    October 21, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    I am Earning $81,100 so Far this year working 0nline and I am a full time college student and just working for 3 to 4 hours a day I’ve made such great m0ney.I am Genuinely thankful to and my administrator, It’s’ really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about this………….

    Reply

  • Julia

    October 21, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    inspiringmorning1.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories