October 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Security breach prompts new safety measures in Florida House
it's going to be a busy day at The Capitol. Image via The Workmans.

Jacob OglesOctober 27, 20234min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 10.27.23: Mr. Speaker — naming rights — aiming high — rehab

Culture WarsHeadlines

Legal experts say efforts likely illegal under Gov. DeSantis to shut down pro-Palestinian college groups

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis jokes about how someone had to ‘kill a Gator’ for his boots

Capitol Workmans
A man posing as a construction worker was arrested for trespassing on Oct. 17.

A security breach at the Florida Capitol Complex has House leadership stepping up protection measures.

House Speaker Paul Renner sent an email to all House members alerting them that an individual briefly gained access to the North Loading Zone.

“He did so by impersonating a construction worker. The foreman on site immediately contacted Capitol Police and he was removed from the construction area,” Renner wrote. “He never entered the capitol building. Nevertheless, this individual was subsequently arrested for trespass because he entered a restricted construction zone without authorization.”

While the individual was arrested, the security breach sounded alarms in the Florida House. Renner said he has been in communication with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) since the Oct 17 incident, along with the Capitol Police and the House Sergeant at Arms.

“They are immediately instituting enhanced security measures in and around the Capitol Complex,” Renner spoke. “While there are no known, specific threats at this time, these new security measures will be in effect when we return for special session and throughout committee weeks and session.”

Following the incident, Renner said the House will implement new measures and will offer training to all members and staff.

“In the meantime, I would ask that everyone remember a few basic steps we should all take to keep everyone safe,” Renner wrote.

Should any law enforcement ask staff or lawmakers to show a badge, Renner asks that individuals do so.

“Similarly, do not allow anyone without a badge to enter the Capitol without going through a security checkpoint,” he wrote. “We don’t know what we don’t know about their possible intentions.”

Finally, he stressed that if anyone working in the House sees something, they should say something. The memo includes numbers for FDLE’s Capitol office and for the Sergeant at Arms.

“If you see something that does not look right, advise someone in our Sergeant’s office or a member of Capital Police immediately,” Renner wrote.

Capitol Security by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 10.27.23: Mr. Speaker — naming rights — aiming high — rehab

2 comments

  • PeterH

    October 27, 2023 at 3:48 pm

    Maybe members of the Florida House should be carrying AR-15’s within their workplace.

    Reply

    • Mickeydee

      October 27, 2023 at 4:23 pm

      This is silly..
      What did the guy do? It doesn’t say he was there to hurt someone. He could have just been trying to drop something off and coujd figurre out any other way….all innocent….who knows. I doubt this is anything serious.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories