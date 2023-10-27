Security breach prompts new safety measures in Florida House

A security breach at the Florida Capitol Complex has House leadership stepping up protection measures.

House Speaker Paul Renner sent an email to all House members alerting them that an individual briefly gained access to the North Loading Zone.

“He did so by impersonating a construction worker. The foreman on site immediately contacted Capitol Police and he was removed from the construction area,” Renner wrote. “He never entered the capitol building. Nevertheless, this individual was subsequently arrested for trespass because he entered a restricted construction zone without authorization.”

While the individual was arrested, the security breach sounded alarms in the Florida House. Renner said he has been in communication with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) since the Oct 17 incident, along with the Capitol Police and the House Sergeant at Arms.

“They are immediately instituting enhanced security measures in and around the Capitol Complex,” Renner spoke. “While there are no known, specific threats at this time, these new security measures will be in effect when we return for special session and throughout committee weeks and session.”

Following the incident, Renner said the House will implement new measures and will offer training to all members and staff.

“In the meantime, I would ask that everyone remember a few basic steps we should all take to keep everyone safe,” Renner wrote.

Should any law enforcement ask staff or lawmakers to show a badge, Renner asks that individuals do so.

“Similarly, do not allow anyone without a badge to enter the Capitol without going through a security checkpoint,” he wrote. “We don’t know what we don’t know about their possible intentions.”

Finally, he stressed that if anyone working in the House sees something, they should say something. The memo includes numbers for FDLE’s Capitol office and for the Sergeant at Arms.

“If you see something that does not look right, advise someone in our Sergeant’s office or a member of Capital Police immediately,” Renner wrote.

Capitol Security by Jacob Ogles on Scribd