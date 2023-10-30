October 30, 2023
Ron DeSantis says Israelis are ‘very disenchanted’ with current government

A.G. GancarskiOctober 30, 20233min2

PBD Ron DeSantis
'I think they view it as having been a big problem that this happened.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is weighing in on the situation in Israel again, suggesting that there is a level of disquiet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Hamas attacks Oct. 7.

The Governor said on the PBD Podcast that despite having “the best security in the world,” that wasn’t enough to stop the “massive attack on their civilian population.”

“My sense is in Israel is that the public is very disenchanted with the government. I think they view it as having been a big problem that this happened,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was also pressed to respond to the host’s contention that Netanyahu believes that Israel has a “get out of free” card with America when the country responds to terror attacks.

“I don’t think it’s a question of America, ‘Get out of jail free.’ I think, honestly, they’re going to do what they’re going to do,” DeSantis said.

The Governor doesn’t believe that Netanyahu “manipulating America” drives its supportive response, so much as the American “affinity for Israel” which is “more in our Christian community than anything just based on, on the history of the Judeo-Christian tradition and how it’s informed this country.”

“I think it is unique in terms of the affinity that our country has for Israel because of the biblical history and people’s adherence to the Judeo-Christian tradition,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was responding to a widely circulated quote from the Likud leader, which host Patrick Bet-David shared with DeSantis.

“America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction,” Netanyahu said. “They won’t get in their way.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

