Clerk of Court Ken Burke endorses Julie Marcus for re-election

Pinellas County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Ken Burke is endorsing Julie Marcus for re-election as Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

“I’m proud to endorse Julie Marcus for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections,” Burke said. “Under Julie’s leadership, the Pinellas Supervisor’s office has maintained a reputation for diligent, responsive, and trustworthy service to the voters of our community. We can all count on her to protect the integrity of our elections. I look forward to continuing to work together.”

Burke’s endorsement adds to several Marcus has already gathered, including from Pinellas County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Public Defender Sara Mollo, Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas and Property Appraiser Mike Twitty.

With Burke’s endorsement, Marcus now has nods from all of her fellow constitutional officers.

“It’s an honor to receive the endorsement of every Pinellas constitutional officer,” Marcus said. “From public safety to record keeping, these offices all serve critical functions in the daily lives of Pinellas residents. I am proud to work alongside such distinguished leaders as we provide dependable service for our community.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Marcus to serve as the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in May 2020. She quickly announced she would seek election to the office after that appointment. She won her first race for the seat that November.

Her career spans more than 20 years in the county’s election administration. She has overseen more than 300 local and more than 25 countywide elections and has directed numerous machine and manual recounts. Her résumé also boasts experience with post-election audits and the implementation of new voting systems.

Marcus has also spearheaded advancements in voter registration list maintenance, and her initiatives have sought to improve transparency, including through the acquisition of an audit system that verifies each vote across all contests and precincts.

Marcus is a certified Elections and Registration Administrator through the Election Center and Auburn University and is an active member of the Association of Florida Supervisors of Elections.

She currently serves on the Cybersecurity Task Force where she leads as the Vice Chair of Administrative Rules. She previously served on the group’s Education Committee. Marcus also serves on the county’s Business and Technology Board.

Marcus succeeded longtime Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark, whose retirement prompted Marcus’ appointment.

Marcus served as Clark’s chief deputy for eight years. As of her initial appointment, she had been with the office of the Supervisor of Elections for 17 years, including roles ranging from outreach manager and election services coordinator to deputy supervisor.