November 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Growers: ‘Fall back’ isn’t just for clocks
Image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschNovember 4, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Hounding for justice

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Chip LaMarca: JetBlue-Spirit merger will unleash huge benefits for Floridians

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Blake Dowling: The insanity of the crypto revolution

lawn irrigation sprinkler
Checking irrigation timers and settings can save money, and lawns.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, meaning most U.S. residents will go to bed Saturday night after having rolled their clocks back one hour — a blissful extra hour of sleep awaiting.

The end of daylight saving time each year also represents an important reminder to folks to replace batteries in essential devices, particularly smoke detectors.

The Florida Nursery, Growers, and Landscape Association (FNGLA) is offering another reminder: Check your irrigation system.

“The change in seasons calls for a change in irrigation schedules. Daylight Saving is the perfect time to check your system and adjust the schedules to meet the season’s irrigation needs,” FNGLA CEO Tal Coley said. “A small adjustment can mean big savings in water resources or your monthly power bill.”

The association recommends utilizing irrigation timers to help accommodate changing climate and planting conditions throughout the state’s seasons. The adjustments will benefit both the landscape and a consumer’s bottom line.

Homeowners, businesses and others with landscaping needs can look for signs their sprinkler system may be malfunctioning, including discolored grass, folded or bent over blades of grass, browning patches on the lawn, and lack of the spring back that typically occurs when someone steps on healthy grass. Those can all be indications that a sprinkler system is malfunctioning or that the schedule is not effective.

Consumers can find additional information and tips for caring for Florida landscapes, including Florida-friendly landscape tips, at FNGLA’s website.

FNGLA is the nation’s largest state nursery and landscape association and represents Florida’s nursery and landscape industry.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChip LaMarca: JetBlue-Spirit merger will unleash huge benefits for Floridians

nextTakeaways from Tallahassee — Hounding for justice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories