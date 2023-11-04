Takeaways from Tallahassee — Hounding for justice

A bill with both Democratic and Republican sponsors would mean courtroom action goes to the dogs — and cats.

Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley of Fleming Island, Republican Rep. Berny Jacques of Seminole, and Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross of St. Petersburg have filed identical bills (SB 272/HB 297) that propose giving a voice to those who are limited to barks, howls and meows.

Bi-purrtisanship is afoot, er, a-paw, really. At least when it comes to the four-legged among us.

The legislation would set up something like the guardian ad litem system. Instead of a child, though, the court-appointed lawyer, lawyer emeritus, or legal intern would be an independent advocate for cats or dogs when a criminal proceeding involves said four leggeds’ custody or welfare.

Similar bills proposed in two previous Sessions died without a hearing. But Bradley says it embraces a concept for which the time has come. Crimes that threaten these beings’ well-being are a serious matter that should be fully represented.

“There is a documented relationship between animal cruelty and violence against people, especially in the domestic violence context,” Bradley said. “What this bill does is allow the court to appoint an advocate … to provide the resources to advocate for a just and fair outcome.”

The appointed animal advocate — serving on a voluntary basis — would monitor the case, attend hearings and do fact-finding like gathering veterinary records and reports from animal control.

Often, police and prosecutors don’t have the resources to do this legwork, Bradley said.

“Violence against animals, against our dogs and cats, is something that warrants a closer examination, that can be indicative of a host of problems and we need to empower the court to be able to take some time and make sure they get it right,” said Bradley, who is the human for Maggie, a hound mix, and Winston, a bulldog mix. She also has a granddog, Bumi.

If the legislation passes, Florida would be the third state to have courtroom animal advocates, after Connecticut and Maine. Connecticut was the first to make the leap after a case involving a woman fleeing an abusive partner, Cross said.

The shelter the woman was going to did not accept animals, so she gave up the dog to an animal shelter.

“So, the abuser adopted the dog and then, over the next year, tortured, starved and eventually killed this dog,” Cross said. “That person was able to get out of (prosecution) with minimal repercussions and there (were) no restrictions on this individual being able to adopt a pet again.”

Last year, the Legislature agreed that the state should no longer allow ordinances that discriminate against dogs based on breed. The long-championed law put Florida among 16 others with that ban on breed-based restrictions.

Overall, Florida fares well when comparing its legal protections for animals, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund. The fund ranks the state as 6th-best for protecting friends — furry, feathered or scaly.

Full-court press: Judges who sit on the 1st District Court of Appeal sounded receptive to keeping Florida’s congressional map intact that Gov. Ron DeSantis backed. Leon Circuit Judge Lee Marsh threw out the map in September after concluding it violated the state constitution because legislators diminished the clout of Black voters when they enacted a map that broke apart a North Florida district held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson. But, during the hearing, several judges questioned the logic used in Marsh’s decision.

No on consolidation: A thought from Republican House Speaker Paul Renner that the state’s 20 judicial circuits should be consolidated into fewer circuits was dealt a setback Friday as the Judicial Circuit Assessment Committee studying the issue since July unanimously voted against the idea, 20-0. Next, the committee drafts a report that the state Supreme Court will review, due Dec. 1. Testimony to the committee revealed widespread opposition to changing the current circuit configuration that has been in place for decades. Many thought it was a project to prevent two State Attorneys the Governor suspended from being returned to office via ballot box, a kind of judicial gerrymandering. State Attorney Dennis Ward’s circuit that covers the Florida Keys most certainly faced being absorbed into either Collier County’s or Miami-Dade’s thus finding the circuit’s constituency outvoted when choosing judges. “It was very impressive how our citizens realized the importance of this issue and actively participated,” said Ward, whose constituents had held a rally against the idea.

Spin the wheel: The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced that in December, it is bringing back sports betting to the state while also adding craps and roulette to its casinos. The decision followed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling where justices declined to block a ruling from an appeals court that upheld the gaming compact between the state and the Tribe. Sports betting will be limited to in-person betting at the casinos. The Tribe had previously launched a mobile app that allowed anyone in the state to make sports bets, but they shut it down after a federal judge ruled against the compact.

Disfavored Disney: Court papers that Disney filed in its legal battle with the state this week warn that dismissing the entertainment giant’s First Amendment complaint against the DeSantis administration sets a precedent that will chill free speech — and lead to other entities “disfavored” status. The lawsuit says that DeSantis unconstitutionally took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in retaliation after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. “If the line is not drawn here, there is no line at all,” Disney said. “The retaliation against Disney for crossing the Governor’s ‘line’ was swift and severe.”

Special Session grab bag: The Governor says legislation unveiled this week involves “urgent issues for the state,” even if some involve the Middle East. Big-ticket items in the bills would include bolstering the tapped-out My Safe Florida Home with $176 million, adding another $198 million to Hurricane Idalia relief, and appropriating $35 million to protect Jewish communities at risk for violence in the wake of the emerging conflict between Hamas and Israel. Another bill would lift the cap on the number of students with disabilities who want a school choice voucher to meet their needs in any school they want. That one doesn’t yet have a price tag. Other legislation poised for action resolves that the state stands with Israel, and another bill proposes strengthening sanctions against Iran to ensure Florida does not do business with companies that might help terrorists.

A dramatic effort that saved a distressed senior stuck 15 miles from land in a 16-foot aluminum boat earned members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a Back the Blue Award this week.

“This amazing group … did so at their own peril,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said during a surprise ceremony. “It was truly a heroic effort.”

Honored were Sgt. Evan Marshall, Deputy James Sudlow II, Lt. Morgan Willis, Officer Ryan Gilbert, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Matthew J. Rollins, 1st Class Boatswain’s Mate Timothy J. Wilson, 1st Class Boatswain’s Mate Brigitta M. Bockhorn, and 1st Class Machinery Technician Justin A. Shue.

The senior was spotted off the coast of Crystal River and was rescued in the nick of time. Hours later, a tornado struck the area, with devastating effects for anyone stranded at sea, the release said.

“If they had not done that, and not gotten out there and not taken it upon themselves to rescue the senior, it very well could have cost that senior their life,” Moody said.

— Double down —

The state’s Chief Financial Officer is doubling down on Israeli bonds.

A couple of weeks after announcing the state upped its stake by $25 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the Florida Treasury would pump another $120 million into Israel bonds.

The latest outlay brings the state’s overall holdings to $200 million — about four times as much as what was held before the Hamas attacks that caused the nation to declare war.

“Following the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, I vowed to assist our allies in Israel both morally and monetarily. To that end, I’m proud to announce the purchase of another $120 million in Israel bonds by the Florida State Treasury. This brings Florida’s current total investment in Israel bonds to $200 million,” Patronis said.

“Israel bonds are a prudent use of state funds and offer a consistently positive return on investment. As we’ve seen throughout history, Democracy and freedom are fragile, and Florida proudly stands with Israel, the only democratic nation in the Middle East. My heart goes out to the people of Israel and Jewish Americans throughout our country, and I continue to encourage other state treasurers to support Israel by purchasing Israel bonds today.”

According to the CFO’s office, the Florida Treasury has purchased $310 million in Israel bonds over its lifetime. Those bonds have generated about $6.4 million in returns for the state.

As with the last round of bond purchases, the CFO’s announcement was coupled with laudatory words from Israel Bonds Executive Director Mark Ruben.

“Thank you to CFO Patronis and Floridians statewide for your ongoing support of Israel through purchasing Israel Bonds. This is not only a smart and sound investment for the citizens of the State of Florida, but it is an investment that supports the people of Israel as they fight to protect their country from the terrorists of Hamas,” he said.

Floridians were reunited with $36 million in unclaimed property last month, Patronis announced.

Unclaimed property is CFO jargon for cash and its accouterments. A non-exhaustive list of what’s in the state’s unclaimed property account: dormant bank accounts, insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds, or even inheritances.

In most cases, these assets were once held by businesses. However, they will only yell into the void so many times before they give up on trying to give you your money. That’s when the state takes the wheel.

Getting down to brass tacks, Florida’s largest metro area, Miami, once again topped the regional breakdown with $9.7 million returned in October. The Orlando area was close a couple of million behind at $7.7 million, followed by Tampa Bay at $7.4 million, West Palm Beach at $4.6 million, Jax at $2.2 million and Fort Myers/Naples at $1.6 million.

The Gainesville, Panama City, Pensacola and Tallahassee areas each accounted for $500,000 or more.

“I’m happy to announce the return of more than $36 million in unclaimed property back into the pockets of Florida families and businesses during October. As your CFO, I’ve been proud to highlight the great work my team has done to return every cent of unclaimed property to its rightful owner,” Patronis said.

“Florida currently has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of nearly $2.7 billion just waiting to be claimed. As the holidays approach and you prepare your Christmas lists, I’m encouraging every Floridian to search now for unclaimed property for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov. Treat yourself this holiday season and claim your unclaimed property today.”

Patronis noted that since he entered office in 2017, more than $2.2 billion has been returned to Florida citizens.

— Ed money —

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is providing more than $213,000 in funding to support education in a dozen fiscally constrained communities, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced this week.

The funding comes from proceeds from state forest operations, including the sale of timber and recreation fees from visitors.

“Florida is blessed with world-renowned state forests that provide more than 1 million acres of wildlife habitat, year-round recreational opportunities, groundwater recharge, responsibly managed timber resources, and much more,” Simpson said. “I’m proud to award over $213,000 to support education in 12 rural, fiscally constrained Florida counties from the proceeds of operating Florida’s state forests.”

The funds will be provided to county governments and school boards in Levy, Baker, Wakulla, Franklin, Washington, Desoto, Putnam, Gadsden, Hendry, Liberty, Hamilton, and Madison counties.

The Department of Agriculture collected more than $7.5 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year from state forest operations, including $4.1 million from the sale of timber and nearly $2.5 million from recreation fees from more than 18 million visitors. Florida statute requires the department to provide 15% of its revenue from state forests to fiscally constrained areas.

The department managed 38 state forests, encompassing nearly 1.2 million acres. The department encourages the use of state forests for recreation and habitat for endangered plants and animals, as well as for soil and water conservation and as a source of raw materials.

Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis elevated Broward County Judge Catalina Avalos of Pembroke Pines to the 17th Circuit bench. Avalos has served as a county court Judge since 2022 and previously worked as a Director at Tripp Scott P.A. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University. The Governor also named Kevin Tynan to the court. Tynan has been a Partner at Richardson & Tynan PLC since 2001. Previously, he was an Associate for Entin Margules & Della Fera P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Barry University and his law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Florida State Guard — DeSantis has named Col. Mark Thieme as the Director of the Florida State Guard. Thieme is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps with over 35 years of service, where he most recently served as a Senior Operations Officer. Thieme’s accomplishments include launching and standing up a new civil-military organization, which was fully operational over two years ahead of schedule. Thieme enlisted in 1987, was commissioned in 1994, and supported operations such as Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Odyssey Dawn, and Unified Protector. He has received awards including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. Thieme earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Carolina and his MBA from Tulane University.

— Hurricane relief —

More than $6 million is coming to the Big Bend region to support Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced this week.

Of the total funds, $5 million is from the Local Government Emergency Revolving Bridge Loan Program for the city of Crystal River to continue operations as revenues recover following the storm.

Another $700,000 is awarded to the state’s shellfish aquaculture industry to help them recover. And $100,000 will support Taylor County with workforce education and economic development initiatives meant to help residents impacted by the closure of the Georgia-Pacific Foley Cellulose Facility and Hurricane Idalia to find employment within the community. Both awards are from the Florida Disaster Fund.

Additionally, $250,000 will go to the North Florida Economic Development Partnership from the Regional Rural Development Grant Program to help increase tourism and commerce to support economic development further.

“Following Hurricane Idalia, we are bolstering resources for local governments to continue providing services and ensuring small businesses can keep their doors open,” DeSantis said. “Through today’s awards and other programs, we are helping these communities rebuild while attracting economic development opportunities and equipping Floridians with skills to provide for their families.”

The awards are in addition to $5 million set aside for small businesses through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program for aquaculture and agriculture small businesses.

“Hurricane Idalia dealt a significant blow to the Big Bend region and its agriculture and aquaculture producers, with an estimated $34 million in damages and losses to the aquaculture industry alone,” Agriculture Commissioner Simpson said. “I am grateful for Gov. DeSantis and the First Lady’s continued support for the communities and businesses impacted, and we cannot stop until they have all the tools they need to rebuild and recover.”

The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $4 million to help communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. More than $1.6 million has already been awarded.

— Down on Main Street —

Fernandina Beach Main Street has been designated the Main Street Program for November, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced this week.

“Fernandina Beach Main Street has been an exemplary Florida Main Street for the past nine years,” Byrd said. “Not only does the program cherish and celebrate the city’s long and storied history, it provides support that ensures growth in its professional and residential communities for generations to come.”

Located on the north end of Amelia Island near Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach was first designated a Florida Main Street District in 2015, encompassing 14 blocks of the downtown business district. The district boundaries were expanded in 2019 to cover the waterfront Community Redevelopment Area along the river on a road known since the mid-20th century as “The Buccaneer Trail.”

Fernandina Beach Main Street, to this day, continues to promote economic vitality and historic preservation using Main Street America’s Four-Point Approach.

Since its designation, Fernandina Beach Main Street has installed wayfinding signs, created a butterfly garden, established a curb appeal award, and organized regular networking and educational workshops for local businesses. The Fernandina Beach Main Street organization also manages the city’s Memorial Bench program and contributes to downtown landscape improvement and streetscape revitalization projects.

A recently announced Facade Improvement Matching Grant program will help property and business owners make exterior improvements, further bettering the community.

Fernandina Beach Main Street is home to several annual events, including Sip & Shop, 8th St. Pup Crawl, Black Friday Pajama Party, and the Island Hop Craft Beer Festival.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Florida Main Street Program of the Month,” Fernandina Beach Main Street Executive Director Lisa Finkelstein said. “We plan to continue our work to support local businesses through promotion, information, and advocacy, maintaining a vibrant, business-friendly historic community that is a destination for us all.”

— Nationwide success —

Law enforcement officers from all 50 states and two U.S. territories have relocated to Florida since Florida launched its Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program.

More than 3,350 bonuses of $5,000 have been awarded to new recruits and law enforcement officers who have moved to Florida.

According to the DeSantis administration, 915 officers have relocated to the Sunshine State, including 47 from Illinois where billboards were placed touting the program.

“With a national lack of support for the important work law enforcement officers do daily, Florida has stood up for what is right,” DeSantis said. “Our back-the-blue policies have brought officers from all 50 states and two U.S. territories to Florida. We will continue to support law and order and make investments in the people that keep our communities safe.”

Florida Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly lauded his boss’s police-friendly positions.

“When states threaten to defund their police, they not only put their communities in danger but also the very lives of those who work so hard to protect them,” Kelly said in a statement. “I am proud that many have moved to Florida to pursue their careers because they know they will be supported.”

— Contest on —

The Department of Education and Volunteer Florida announced the theme of its Native American Heritage Month student contests: “Highlighting Native American Heroes and Their Accomplishments.”

Students in grades K-3 are invited to participate in an art contest, while students in grades 4-12 are invited to participate in an essay contest.

Students participating in the art contests must submit original, two-dimensional artwork. Four statewide winners will be selected, and each winner will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a one-year pass to Florida State Parks.

The essay contest is open to all students in grades 4-12. Six winners will be selected: two elementary school students (grades 4-5), two middle school students (grades 6-8), and two high school students (grades 9-12). Each winner will receive a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and a $100 gift card for school supplies.

Additionally, students, parents, teachers, and principals are invited to nominate full-time educators of all student grades for the Native American Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award.

“Native American Heritage Month serves as a great opportunity for Florida students to learn about the heroes of the Native American community and their accomplishments,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. “These heroes have played an important role in our state, and we are proud to recognize them.”

— Stay safe —

If that cool front has you thinking that November’s inclusion in the Atlantic hurricane season is a mere formality, we have two words for you: Hurricane Nicole.

Sure, that storm that came ashore on Nov. 10, 2022, was only the third hurricane on record to make a November landfall in Florida, but it changed lives. Just ask those people in Volusia County whose homes slid into the Atlantic Ocean.

In that vein, the state Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) sent a news release urging people to remain vigilant.

“Not only can hurricanes form in November, but the increased activity in the Atlantic means we are still at risk for severe weather events in Florida,” said Kevin Guthrie, FDEM executive director.

There’s something out there now that has a 10% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours, but … flash floods and mudslides (in Central America), oh my!

Here are a few things to keep in mind these last 26 days:

— Stay in touch to get messages if the cell towers go down. Battery-operated or hand-crank weather radios are good to have around.

— Be aware of whether you are in a low-lying flood-prone area or live in an unsafe structure, like a mobile home, in the event of a storm.

— Have a disaster-supply kit stocked. Click here for the checklist.

— Don’t ride around on “E” — always have your vehicle’s gas tank at least half-full.

— Don’t let loose items become deadly, flying debris. Make sure your trees are trimmed, and gutters are fastened.

— Lifesaving anniversary —

Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a senior with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia (ADRD) goes missing in a vehicle.

Once a Silver Alert is issued, information about the missing senior is communicated to the public through local media outlets, lottery terminals, and highway message signs.

Missing persons 60 years of age and older who have irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia are eligible for Silver Alert activation.

Once the person has been found safe, the Department of Elder Affairs, in coordination with the Area Agencies on Aging and Florida’s Memory Disorder Clinics, works to provide follow-up assistance to the senior.

Since the program’s inception in 2008, more than 3,200 Silver Alerts have been activated, including more than 170 this year alone. Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for more than 300 recoveries of missing senior citizens.

“The public plays an important role in saving lives and finding our missing loved ones. I encourage our citizens to sign up to receive Silver Alerts and take the time to review the alerts when they are issued,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

— Stuff the Charger —

Now that Halloween is over, the “holiday” season has officially begun.

To that end, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) launched its “Stuff the Charger” food drive — a statewide effort to support Florida families in need.

The department, through its division of Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), is collecting nonperishable food donations for food banks across the state. Donations will be accepted at any local FHP station through Nov. 30.

The department is looking for canned goods (meats, vegetables, fruits, and soups) and dried goods (stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal). Nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth are coveted items.

FLHSMV provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. The FHP strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection.

— Capital commemoration —

Five years after nearly 62% of voters approved a constitutional amendment granting crime victims broader rights in Florida, the group behind the 2018 effort commemorates the anniversary at the Capitol.

Between 10 a.m. on Nov. 6 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, Marsy’s Law for Florida will place life-size cardboard silhouettes of people around the rotunda. Each will feature information about the various rights and protections provided under Marsy’s Law.

Among them: the right to be reasonably protected from the accused, the right to accurate and timely notice of all case proceedings, the right to confer with the prosecuting attorney concerning plea agreements and sentencing, among other things, and the right to due process and to be treated with fairness and dignity.

“Prior to the passage of Marsy’s Law, Florida crime victims did not have an equal voice as their cases moved through the criminal justice system,” Marsy’s Law for Florida spokesperson Jennifer Fennell told Florida Politics.

“Now, crime victims have the right to participate in their cases in a meaningful way. We hope this display helps reinforce that anyone who becomes a victim in Florida has rights, and those rights matter.”

— Vintage vogue —

Florida State University’s Historic Costume and Textile Collection is being cataloged and, hopefully, will be open for the public to view one day.

The Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship oversees the collection. Professor and collection curator Sherry Schofield works with commercial entrepreneurship major Travis Wilson to catalog the collection.

The collection is currently used for student research, but Schofield hopes it can be moved from its location on the 3rd floor of the Sandels Building to a space where it could be appreciated by the public.

The collection features more than 750 hats, including one with an endangered bird species perched upon it. Mamie Eisenhower, wife of President Dwight Eisenhower donated a dress to the collection. Doak Campbell, FSU’s first President and stadium namesake, donated a suit.

The collection also features flapper dresses from the 1920s, 1960s mod-style dresses and gowns, and a three-piece, powder-blue, polyester suit from the 1970s.

Schofield said the pieces tell the story of their eras.

“For example, you see women’s clothing in the ‘80s with shoulder pads as more women began careers,” she said in a news release announcing the work. “They were trying to fit into the men’s world so they had to look like men. In the 1940s (during World War II), women’s clothing had a very military look.”

Schofield added: “There is a social psychology to fashion, and there is the question of what were the expectations for people of that time.”

