November 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Newly launched PBC Republican organization announces favorites in local Primaries
Stock image via Adobe

Anne GeggisNovember 3, 20236min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Rick Scott endorsement of Donald Trump is timed to ‘short-circuit’ voters

HeadlinesInfluence

Veteran health care lobbyist Larry Overton passes away

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 11.3.23: Venezuela votes — punishing protesters — port cash — tax breaks

Republican Candidates Concept
The local chapter of the Florida Republican Assembly started earlier this year has picks for Congress, Sheriff and state Representative. Some are underdogs in their respective races.

A fledgling chapter of a Republican group that puts “voter integrity” at the top of its legislative priorities is weighing in on three Palm Beach County Primary contests.

The Palm Beach County chapter of the Florida Republican Assembly (FRA) launched in January.

The organization claims 35 members. Some of them belong to the more-established Republican Executive Committee (REC) of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. As a group, however, they are making a decidedly different statement.

For example, Kevin Neal, the Palm Beach County REC Chairman, said his club does not make Primary endorsements. But Jane Justice, President of the FRA Palm Beach County chapter, says the endorsements have a point.

“Our exceptional endorsements reflect our belief in the need for dramatic change to get back to protecting our country,” said Justice, who lost a 2020 state House Primary to Republican Rep. Mike Caruso in northern Palm Beach County. “We are truly MAGA and love Donald Trump! He did what every good President would do!”

On Oct. 27, the Ormond Beach-based statewide organization that the Palm Beach County chapter belongs to passed a resolution urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to abandon his presidential campaign and resume his gubernatorial duties.

Getting the nod from the Palm Beach County chapter of the FRA are:

Dan Franzese, a businessman who won 45% of the 2022 General Election vote against seven-term U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel. He is taking Frankel on again in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District. Currently, he’s second in raising money in the three-person Republican field. Franzese is lagging Republican Andrew Gutmann, a businessman who briefly gained national headlines as an “anti-woke education activist.”

— Sheriff candidate Michael Gauger, who aims to compete in the General Election against his former boss, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, whom he served under as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office No. 2. Bradshaw, a Democrat, is Palm Beach County’s longest-serving Sheriff. Before the General Election, though, Gaugher must get by the candidate Bradshaw vanquished in the 2020 General Election. Republican Lauro Diaz was pummeled In the contest against Bradshaw. The incumbent won 65% of the vote.

— House candidate Gabrielle Fox, a psychologist and entrepreneur who has four Primary competitors to get by. The Republican is competing to win House District 94, which Rep. Rick Roth is currently representing. He’s running into term limits. In money raised, she has added the least to her campaign among the five-person field.

The Primary election is Aug. 20.

On whether the chapter’s endorsees faced a litmus test on whether President Joe Biden won the election, Justice would not answer directly, but spoke of the need for reform.

“The electronic VR (voting record) system of voting is also more than we can afford to pay and absolutely corrupt,” she wrote in an email. “The votes go up into an iCloud so the counts are being manipulated across the country. We know the election was stolen in Venezuela in the very same way.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 54 points in Ohio

nextPoll: Ron DeSantis at 14% support in Texas GOP Presidential Primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories