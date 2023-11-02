Poll: Ron DeSantis has 14% support in Texas GOP Primary

Yet another poll shows Ron DeSantis more than 40 points behind Donald Trump in Texas.

The University of Houston and Texas Southern University poll of 524 registered Texas GOP Primary voters, reported on by Axios, shows the former President with 58% support and DeSantis with 14%. Nikki Haley is in third place with 6%.

The poll, conducted between Oct. 6 and 18, shows DeSantis doing somewhat better in a two-way race that appears unlikely. If Trump and DeSantis were the only two options, the Florida Governor would have 25% support against 60% for the former President.

The 44-point gap is actually more narrow than that suggested by other recent polling of Lone Star State leanings.

The latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll had Trump ahead by 49 points, 62% to 13% for DeSantis.

DeSantis is poorly positioned based on these results to get the 162 delegates Texas will dole out March 5, 2024. The Race to the White House polling average shows a 62% to 13% lead for Trump.

DeSantis brought his campaign to Texas this summer, calling attention yet again to undocumented immigrants entering at the Mexican border and promising to leave them “stone cold dead.”

He vowed to use “deadly force” via the U.S. military when asked during a news conference after his campaign event, saying that if some “cartel operatives” got “dropped,” it would change their attitude.

The Governor also visited in September to discuss energy policy proposals. He promised that if elected President, he could bring gasoline back to $2 a gallon.

Describing “waning” American influence, with Russia “exporting record amounts of energy” and China building reserves, the Governor promised “to use our energy dominance to deny our enemies revenue.”

“Instead of liberating the American oil industry to increase production, the (Joe) Biden administration has throttled the industry,” DeSantis lamented, saying America has the power to “lower gas prices” and “lower costs” for Americans while working to “restore” the country’s Strategic Reserve.