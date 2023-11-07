Israel cease-fire resolution finds Angie Nixon under fire in House

A Jacksonville Democrat took flack in the House Special Session for her proposed resolution (HR 31C) supporting a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, ahead of a 104-2 vote against it.

Rep. Angie Nixon’s measure “calling for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine” united Republicans and even some Democrats, who made their cases that Israel’s retaliation to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks was justified and should continue until the Benjamin Netanyahu government’s strategic aims are satisfied.

In emotional introductory remarks that ran approximately three minutes, Nixon stressed her public condemnation of the Hamas “terrorist attacks.”

“I filed this resolution for the 1,400 Israelis and now over 10,000 Palestinians killed since the attack. Sadly, my resolution was the only one that recognized explicitly the Palestinian people that have also suffered and are continually suffering right now,” Nixon said.

“It’s never been my intent to downplay the heinous acts that took place at the hands of Hamas nor to downplay the ongoing hostage situation. My intent is simply to uplift and humanize the innocent individuals that have lost their lives and are at risk of losing their lives.”

The sponsor cited the United Nations calling Gaza a “children’s graveyard,” noting that 88 United Nations aid workers have perished in the last month. She added that her resolution holds that “all human life is precious and the targeting of civilians no matter their religion … or ethnicity is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

Unsurprisingly, Nixon’s bill stoked outrage among Republicans, setting the stage for a chorus of indignation in the form of questions targeting one of the most liberal members of the diminished House Democratic caucus.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican, questioned Nixon’s use of the phrase “occupied Palestine.”

Nixon contended Palestinians lack “freedom” and “basic necessities,” including even the access to water. Fine countered that prior to Oct. 7, Israelis did not occupy the Gaza Strip.

“That’s outside the scope of my resolution,” the Jacksonville Democrat said.

Fine continued his line of argument, noting Israelis departed Gaza in 2005, pressing Nixon on whether Gaza was occupied. She offered no meaningful response.

Asked by Rep. Jeff Holcomb what the punishment to Hamas perpetrators of attacks on Israelis should be, Nixon said they should be “brought to justice.”

Fine questioned Nixon’s assertion of how many Palestinians have been killed, noting the data comes from Hamas itself.

“You are repeating a number that is given by terrorists,” Fine added, pressing Nixon on how many Palestinian casualties are “terrorists.”

“There are hundreds and thousands of children that have died,” Nixon said.

The inquiries kept coming from House Republicans.

Rep. Dean Black of Jacksonville wondered why the resolution didn’t call for Hamas to “surrender unconditionally” with an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.”

Rep. Michelle Salzman asked if the bill was sympathetic to “terrorists.”

Rep. Alex Andrade wanted to know if Nixon considered Hamas a “terrorist organization,” and if she was aware Hamas was the “elected representative of the Gaza Strip.”

Nixon had introduced three amendments, with one actually being heard that clarified the “verbiage of de-escalation.”

Like the resolution itself, it was a non-starter.

“You don’t get to file a resolution and then come back and go ‘Oops,'” said Fine, describing the resolution as “flawed” and objecting to the framing of a “balanced conflict” between Israelis and Palestinians, which he said exemplified “whataboutism.”

Debate was also lopsided.

Rep. Hillary Cassel, a Democrat from Boynton Beach, said Hamas wants to “annihilate” her “people from the planet,” in describing her fear for loved ones in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks.

“We are not dealing with rational people,” Cassel said, but an “attempt to massacre an entire group of people.”

Applause filled the chamber as Cassel vowed that Jewish people will “not back down,” questioning why Nixon didn’t have a resolution urging Ukraine to stop fighting back against Russia’s invasion.

Rep. Michael Caruso’s remarks included vivid descriptions of the Nazi Holocaust, saying that just as that can’t be justified, neither can the “unprovoked attacks” on Jews on Oct. 7. He suggested Nixon’s resolution really was a green light for Hamas to “regroup,” and that it is their choice to cease the conflict.

The Palm Beach County Republican described pro-Palestinian protesters as an “insurrection,” vowing “Never Again!”

“This bill is bad. I’m offended by this bill,” Caruso said, saying the resolution “perpetuates hate and death.”

“There is evil in this room. And we can fight them today,” added Fine, noting that Israel could have committed “genocide” in Gaza with bombs, but instead did not, “risking the lives of its soldiers to try to minimize the deaths of Gazans.”

“This resolution is dangerous,” Fine added, “because it legitimizes the folks who are out there marching, saying ‘Gas the Jews’ (and) ‘From the River to the Sea.'”

In an emotional close, Nixon made the impassioned case for defense of “marginalized communities,” noting that some Democrats feared a loss of “fundraising” for supporting this resolution, which she says her community wanted.

“What about what it means to be a part of a marginalized community being manipulated to go against another marginalized community? Many of my colleagues have stated that folks are fearful of another massacre occurring to the Jewish people. Well, guess what a massacre is occurring now, entire bloodlines of Palestinians have been wiped away,” Nixon said.

“The threat since filing this resolution have been real to me is that democracy to the people at home, I will fight on your behalf no matter what, even if they threaten to take away funding, even if they threaten to silence me, I won’t remain silence even if they punish me like they continue to do because I’m speaking out for marginalized communities, all marginalized communities and you can turn your back on me. But I am on the right side of history because I don’t want the babies to die.”

Ultimately, the words were in vain. Only Rep. Anna Eskamani voted “yes” with Nixon on the measure, and the House applauded the resolution’s failure.