Spring Hill Republican lawmakers file legislation to make November Veteran Appreciation Month

November should be known in Florida as “Veteran Appreciation Month,” according to legislation filed by Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and GOP Rep. Jeff Holcomb.

The lawmakers, both of Spring Hill, filed measures (SB 346, HB 357) aiming to encourage counties, municipalities, public schools and residents of the state to observe the month with special programs and events showing appreciation for veterans across Florida.

“If anyone deserves a month to be celebrated for their dedication to keeping us free, it is our precious veterans who served this country,” Ingoglia said in a prepared statement. “They deserve more than a day. They deserve to be put on a pedestal and cherished for the heroes that they are.”

The 21-line bill makes no mention of specific examples of how they might be appreciated, but U.S. veterans have proved their mettle and deserve to be recognized, Holcomb said.

“The United States of America has the greatest military in the world because we have the best sailors, soldiers, airmen, coasties, Marines and guardians,” Holcomb said.

“They are the most disciplined, best-trained and equipped military who have traveled the world keeping the planet safe from dictators and oppressors. Floridians deserve a whole month to show their pride for our brave veterans. We encourage everyone to take the time to thank our veterans and their families for their sacrifice.”

On the federal level, November has been known as National Veteran and Military Families Month since 1996. This year, the U.S. Department of Defense launched a landing page in recognition of the national observance. The page is a one-stop shop for benefits and resources for veterans.

Previously, Ingoglia has proposed establishing a care coordination program to help combat veterans needing mental health support. Another bill he co-sponsored waived the requirement that certain service members take a test for a commercial drivers’ license.

Next November would be the first Veteran Appreciation Month if the legislation gets approved.