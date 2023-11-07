November 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Spring Hill Republican lawmakers file legislation to make November Veteran Appreciation Month
Florida seeks to give service members and their families a break on health care licences.

Anne GeggisNovember 7, 20234min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Israel cease-fire resolution finds Angie Nixon under fire in House

FederalHeadlines

California Democrat wants Brian Mast censured for comparing Palestinians to Nazis

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says antisemitism in Germany is at a post-Adolf Hitler peak due to immigrants

veterans-day-supporting-with-training-resources-programs-certification-aws-1200x600-1
'Floridians deserve a whole month to show their pride for our brave veterans.'

November should be known in Florida as “Veteran Appreciation Month,” according to legislation filed by Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and GOP Rep. Jeff Holcomb.

The lawmakers, both of Spring Hill, filed measures (SB 346, HB 357) aiming to encourage counties, municipalities, public schools and residents of the state to observe the month with special programs and events showing appreciation for veterans across Florida.

“If anyone deserves a month to be celebrated for their dedication to keeping us free, it is our precious veterans who served this country,” Ingoglia said in a prepared statement. “They deserve more than a day. They deserve to be put on a pedestal and cherished for the heroes that they are.”

The 21-line bill makes no mention of specific examples of how they might be appreciated, but U.S. veterans have proved their mettle and deserve to be recognized, Holcomb said.

“The United States of America has the greatest military in the world because we have the best sailors, soldiers, airmen, coasties, Marines and guardians,” Holcomb said.

“They are the most disciplined, best-trained and equipped military who have traveled the world keeping the planet safe from dictators and oppressors. Floridians deserve a whole month to show their pride for our brave veterans. We encourage everyone to take the time to thank our veterans and their families for their sacrifice.”

On the federal level, November has been known as National Veteran and Military Families Month since 1996. This year, the U.S. Department of Defense launched a landing page in recognition of the national observance. The page is a one-stop shop for benefits and resources for veterans.

Previously, Ingoglia has proposed establishing a care coordination program to help combat veterans needing mental health support. Another bill he co-sponsored waived the requirement that certain service members take a test for a commercial drivers’ license.

Next November would be the first Veteran Appreciation Month if the legislation gets approved.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIsrael cease-fire resolution finds Angie Nixon under fire in House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories