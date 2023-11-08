November 8, 2023
New Lincoln Project ad trollls Donald Trump in Palm Beach about his daughter’s expected fraud trial testimony
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka
Where Ivanka Trump might appear next — and what she has to say — might not be to Donald Trump's liking, the ad says.

Tuning into Fox News to get a break from news about his trials — and hear more about how he’s polling miles ahead — might not be such a lift for Donald Trump in the coming days.

That’s because The Lincoln Project is spending about $15,000 on airtime on the cable channel’s local slots that pipe into Mar-a-Lago to troll him with an ad about who might be turning on him now.

This time, the ad is focusing on his daughter, Ivanka Trump. The group is also releasing the ad digitally and geofencing it so it appears on screens around Palm Beach.

The latest from the organization — which bills itself as a pro-democracy effort trying to ice MAGA pols — makes much out of how the former First Daughter has not been appearing alongside the former President lately. It also highlights where she might be appearing next — like on the stand, testifying against him.

“She’s looking for an exit,” says the female narrator, her voice curling with scorn, as father-daughter pictures through the years flash across the screen. “Freedom from you.”

A few lines touch on the ickier aspects of their relationship. The former President famously said on a talk show that he would be dating Ivanka if she weren’t his daughter.

“The one you always wanted, but could never have,” the narrator purrs, as glamor shots of the former First Daughter flash.

Against dramatically surging violin music, pictures show the First Daughter with her blonde crown smoothed to perfection, interspersed with not-so-flattering shots of the former President.

“She and Jared tried to get away from you, to ignore you, using your name to make billions,” the voice says, as pictures flash by of father and daughter in happier times.

And then not-so-flattering pics of Trump: “You’re embarrassing to her. Uncomfortable. Gross.”

The spot then cuts to comments from Ivanka Trump: “My dad’s communication style is … not to everyone’s taste,” she says, smiling at the obvious understatement.

The 61-second ad wraps, building up to a series of predictions built on Ivanka Trump’s expected appearance at Wednesday’s fraud trial in New York.

Speculation is that her past life as a Trump Organization executive could be put under a microscope. Lawyers for the state of New York are expected to question her about several Trump real estate transactions and the valuation of her New York apartment she had a role in. Lawyers say it was priced by the Trump Organization at two and a half times the rate she was offered it, according to The Hill.

She’s a witness against Donald Trump, the narrator says.

“So when she testifies, she’ll sell you out,” the voice says as the camera zooms in on a close-up of Ivanka Trump’s eyes in a calculating stare. “Maybe she already has.”

The music builds to its last crescendo.

“If you think she’ll visit you in prison, think again,” the narrator says, as the shot zooms in on hands clenching prison bars. And then the sound of a heavy door slamming shut.

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

One comment

  • My Take

    November 8, 2023 at 5:32 am

    Save yourself, Ivanka! Throw him undér the bùs!

    Reply

