Ron DeSantis would ‘level’ the Bahamas if they fired rockets at Fort Lauderdale

Ron DeSantis is telling Iowans that in the unlikely event the Bahamas got warlike and attacked South Florida, he would obliterate that island archipelago.

During an event Saturday in Muscadine, the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate was discussing the need to stand with Israel as it battles with Hamas, when he floated the unexpected metaphor likening terror attacks on Israelis to the distant hypothetical threat of “rockets” from the Bahama Islands.

“What are you supposed to do? I mean, I used to say even when they would just fire the normal rockets because they’ve been firing these rockets for years and years. And I thought to myself like if the Bahamas were firing rockets into Fort Lauderdale, like we would not accept that for like one minute. I mean, we would just level it. We would never be willing to live like that as Americans,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has found creative analogues between the Palestinian people and countries one might not think about in recent weeks, as he has spoken regularly about the Israeli war. One such example is when he asked why Gaza isn’t more like a “Singapore on the Mediterranean.”

“Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005. They forcibly removed Israeli citizens from there. It was a very traumatic event, but the idea was, let the Gazans do kind of what they wanted. It’s actually a very nice stretch of coastline,” DeSantis told podcaster Victor Davis Hanson.

“Did the people of Gaza try to make the most of that and maybe create like a Singapore on the Mediterranean? No, they elected Hamas. And when people say in the media, oh, well, not every Gazan likes Hamas. Yeah, maybe not. But you know, a lot of them were cheering on Oct. 7 when this happened,” the Governor added.