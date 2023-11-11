Ron DeSantis would ‘level’ the Bahamas if they fired rockets at Fort Lauderdale

Ron DeSantis is telling Iowans that in the unlikely event the Bahamas got warlike and attacked South Florida, he would obliterate that island archipelago.
During an event Saturday in Muscadine, the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate was discussing the need to stand with Israel as it battles with Hamas, when he floated the unexpected metaphor likening terror attacks on Israelis to the distant hypothetical threat of “rockets” from the Bahama Islands.
“What are you supposed to do? I mean, I used to say even when they would just fire the normal rockets because they’ve been firing these rockets for years and years. And I thought to myself like if the Bahamas were firing rockets into Fort Lauderdale, like we would not accept that for like one minute. I mean, we would just level it. We would never be willing to live like that as Americans,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis has found creative analogues between the Palestinian people and countries one might not think about in recent weeks, as he has spoken regularly about the Israeli war. One such example is when he asked why Gaza isn’t more like a “Singapore on the Mediterranean.”
“Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005. They forcibly removed Israeli citizens from there. It was a very traumatic event, but the idea was, let the Gazans do kind of what they wanted. It’s actually a very nice stretch of coastline,” DeSantis told podcaster Victor Davis Hanson.
“Did the people of Gaza try to make the most of that and maybe create like a Singapore on the Mediterranean? No, they elected Hamas. And when people say in the media, oh, well, not every Gazan likes Hamas. Yeah, maybe not. But you know, a lot of them were cheering on Oct. 7 when this happened,” the Governor added.
7 comments
My Take
November 11, 2023 at 11:52 am
An idiot, or simply dishonest?
Silly Wabbit
November 11, 2023 at 11:57 am
He kwazy.
Ocean Joe
November 11, 2023 at 12:07 pm
Interesting analogy, minus 75 years of animosity.
If patient, the situation will resolve. The PA says it will consider running Gaza, apparently forgetting its’ people were assassinated by Hamas. People have taken to the streets to protest 11,500 deaths, a nice contrast to the silence of the Muslim world when Assad slaughtered 500,000 Muslims with barrel bombs and chemical weapons next door. Israel treated wounded Sunni at the time.
Israeli Arabs enjoy the highest standard of living in the middle east, while 1,500,000 Muslim Afghans have just been expelled from Pakistan.
Yes, a lot of what about ism, but in perspective, no civilized nation on earth with the power to stop it would tolerate what happened on October 7, and no losing party with compassion would allow the continued collateral death of innocents by refusing to release the hostages.
Elmo
November 11, 2023 at 12:45 pm
This is what is campaign has boiled down to. He really is bat***t crazy.
PeterH
November 11, 2023 at 12:54 pm
DeSantis’s thought processing and accompanying narrative are that of a five year old.
Impeach Biden
November 11, 2023 at 1:26 pm
It was purely an analogy and yet you libs lap it right up. Joe Biden is still the most incompetent CIC in a lifetime. Jimmy Carter says thanks to you.
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
November 11, 2023 at 1:27 pm
Good afternoon Patriots,
The main flaw in many folks thought process is an assumption the radical Muzzy’s could, should, aught to, are capable of thinking logically much in the same way western nation folks think logically.
All of Scientific study, medical study, and all of recorded history has proven radical Muzzy’s to be totally incapable of any actual logical thought process’ whatsoever.
English scientist Dr. Lloyd P. Graystone’s work into the capabilities of the typical radical Muzzy brain functionalities indicates they have the very low logical capabilities akin to a human having brain of an angry horse. Sure horses can be taught to do stuff but they need a more evolved human brain to make them do anything that would approach the Western concept of logical human thought.
That is why what was learned in the First Crusades and what was verified by the esteemed English scientist Dr. Lloyd P. Graystone’s work still holds true today in the respect that if reasonable humans want radical Muzzy’s to behave in a rational logical way the only way to achieve that noble goal is a 2 step process of:
1.) To achieve initial desired results the reward/punishment process must be used (Think Carrot/Stick process as with horses).
2.) Someone or more appropriately someone’s army must constantly monitor the radical Muzzy’s with the constant application of the Carrot/Stick process or the radical Muzzy’s will “turn on a dime” and revert back to mindless, brainless, savages almost immediately when they sense the Carrot/Stick has either been removed – OR – something as obvious as the Biden policy’s of apologies and appeasement which had the exact same effect as the Carrot/Stick being removed. This was recently proven out beyond a shadow of doubt by the Jewish massacres.
I hope this helps explain why most Westerners have no clue on how to deal properly and effectively with radical Muzzy’s.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts “Human and Sub-Human Behavior
Expert” American