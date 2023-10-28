Ron DeSantis drags Gaza for not being more like Singapore

Florida’s Governor again is weighing in on where residents of the Gaza Strip went wrong.

During an interview with Victor Davis Hanson this week, Ron DeSantis suggested Gaza residents should have taken a tip from Singapore.

“Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005. They forcibly removed Israeli citizens from there. It was a very traumatic event, but the idea was, let the Gazans do kind of what they wanted. It’s actually a very nice stretch of coastline,” DeSantis said.

“Did the people of Gaza try to make the most of that and maybe create like a Singapore on the Mediterranean? No, they elected Hamas. And when people say in the media, oh, well, not every Gazan likes Hamas. Yeah, maybe not. But you know, a lot of them were cheering on Oct. 7 when this happened,” the Governor added.

DeSantis hasn’t been shy about indicting the population of the Gaza Strip for Hamas’ actions, and the comments to Hanson are arguably his mildest of late.

Appearing on Oct. 17’s “Hannity,” the Governor strenuously argues against accepting refugees from the region, explaining why he believes “the idea that we can kind of separate like a terrorist from someone that may be a freedom lover, that just doesn’t work.”

DeSantis’ take is that they are essentially programmed to “hate Jews” and “there’s no reason to be importing that into the United States.”

“My position is very clear as the first President to say, ‘No Gaza refugees, period, we’re just not going to do it.’ And why? Because we don’t want to import the pathologies from the Gaza Strip and other places in the Middle East to the United States of America.”

“They are taught to hate Jews. They are taught that Israel has no right to exist. The textbooks that they use don’t even have Israel on the map at all. And so this is just endemic to their culture. It’s a really toxic culture that’s developed,” DeSantis told Fox News viewers.

“It’s not saying everyone in the Gaza Strip is a member of Hamas, although they did elect Hamas back in the day. And I guarantee (that) support amongst the population in the Gaza Strip for those attacks on Israel probably is very, very high in terms of public opinion. But it doesn’t even matter if they’re part of that. I mean, if they have this embedded in their worldview, which they do. And it’s sad and it’s nasty but it’s true,” DeSantis opined on Monday’s Guy Benson Show.

DeSantis has used the purported “worldview” of Gaza residents to preemptively justify impending Israeli war tactics at campaign stops also.

“That is Hamas’ fault if they’re killed,” he said in Council Bluffs, Iowa earlier this month. “It is not Israel’s fault if they are killed.”

“If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe Israel’s right to exist. None of the Arab States are willing to take (them), you know, any of them, the Arab States should be taking them. If you have refugees, you don’t fly people and import them into the United States of America,” he argued in Creston, Iowa.