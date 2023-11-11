Ron DeSantis questions why presidential debate was in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis may have gotten home field advantage Wednesday, but in comments Friday in Iowa, he said that having a presidential debate in Florida this early was pointless, given Florida’s primary is far down the road.

“As much as I like Florida and I like Miami and I was happy to host it as the sitting governor, Florida is not involved in this for many, many months,” DeSantis said.

The Governor said that debates should be held in two of the early states.

“We need to do a debate in Iowa. We should do it. We should partner with local media, we should do one that’s going to get reach all throughout this state,” he said.

Additionally, DeSantis wants an event in New Hampshire, and questions why the December debate is in Alabama.

“I would have liked to have seen the December one in Iowa, but hopefully we do have a couple of weeks in early January to have a debate in Iowa. But that needs to be done. And the same thing with New Hampshire, those are the two states in January that are going to vote and we need to really focus on reaching those voters so that those voters can make a decision,” DeSantis said.

This isn’t the first time DeSantis has said presidential debates need to be “where the action is.”

“We should be doing these Republican debates in New Hampshire and in Iowa, since we’re going to be there anyway,” DeSantis said in Concord, New Hampshire, back in October.

The most recent Florida poll showed Donald Trump nearly 40 points ahead of DeSantis in the Sunshine State, for what it’s worth.