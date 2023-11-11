November 11, 2023
Ron DeSantis questions why presidential debate was in Florida

A.G. Gancarski
November 11, 2023

DeSantis_Iowa_AP_05
DeSantis wants debates in Iowa and New Hampshire instead.

Gov. Ron DeSantis may have gotten home field advantage Wednesday, but in comments Friday in Iowa, he said that having a presidential debate in Florida this early was pointless, given Florida’s primary is far down the road.

“As much as I like Florida and I like Miami and I was happy to host it as the sitting governor, Florida is not involved in this for many, many months,” DeSantis said.

The Governor said that debates should be held in two of the early states.

“We need to do a debate in Iowa. We should do it. We should partner with local media, we should do one that’s going to get reach all throughout this state,” he said.

Additionally, DeSantis wants an event in New Hampshire, and questions why the December debate is in Alabama.

“I would have liked to have seen the December one in Iowa, but hopefully we do have a couple of weeks in early January to have a debate in Iowa. But that needs to be done. And the same thing with New Hampshire, those are the two states in January that are going to vote and we need to really focus on reaching those voters so that those voters can make a decision,” DeSantis said.

This isn’t the first time DeSantis has said presidential debates need to be “where the action is.”

“We should be doing these Republican debates in New Hampshire and in Iowa, since we’re going to be there anyway,” DeSantis said in Concord, New Hampshire, back in October.

The most recent Florida poll showed Donald Trump nearly 40 points ahead of DeSantis in the Sunshine State, for what it’s worth.

 

 

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • TJC

    November 11, 2023 at 10:58 am

    They say all politics is local, and apparently DeSantis thinks all television is local, too. It was a nationally broadcast debate, available for anyone who thinks GOP debates have meaning, and plenty of people from every state were watching as DeSantis once again whined and scolded and shrank before their very eyes.

    Reply

    • Michael K

      November 11, 2023 at 11:47 am

      It’s not a debate, there is no serious discussion. It’s just a third-rate clown show with tired old talking points, full of MAGA anger and outrage; total waste of time. But the body language speaks volumes.

      Reply

  • PeterH

    November 11, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    As if the Republican Klown Karavan of driverless buses plowing through the Iowa and New Hampshire isn’t enough of an embarrassing spectacle???

    Reply

