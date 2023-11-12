Gov. DeSantis reappoints three to Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board

Ron DeSantis is keeping three members of Florida’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board on for two more years.

The Governor last week re-appointed members Jonathan “Scott” Christy, Kathy Panozzo and Scott Reagan to the seven-member panel.

He’s responsible for their being there to begin with.

Christy, whom DeSantis appointed in 2021, is a Marianna resident and trucking supervisor for Anderson Columbia, one of the largest highway construction firms in the Southeast.

He holds a commercial driver’s license and is trained in pre- and post-trip inspection, defensive driving and load requirements, a press note from the Governor’s office said.

Panozzo, also appointed by DeSantis in 2021, works as director of operator and equipment compliance at Landstar System, a Jacksonville-headquartered transportation services company specializing in logistics.

She is also a member of the Technology and Maintenance Council of the Florida Trucking Association.

Reagan of St. Johns is a senior risk control representative at Great West Casualty Co., a commercial trucking insurance company based in Nebraska. He previously worked as the safety director at Centurion Auto Transport.

DeSantis appointed him in late 2019.

None of the re-appointees have made political donations to Florida candidates or political committees, nor did any give to DeSantis’ presidential campaign or the super PAC backing him, Never Back Down.

The Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board reviews testimony or other evidence relating to penalties the state issues to members of the commercial motor vehicle industry.

It is composed of three permanent state official members — the Secretary of Transportation, executive director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and the Agriculture Commissioner — or their designees; and four members the Governor appoints.

The Governor appointees include one member from the road construction industry, one from the trucking industry, an agriculture industry member and one person, state statutes say, with a “general business or legal background.”