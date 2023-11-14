Ron DeSantis touts 18 new endorsements in New Hampshire

Ron DeSantis is touting a new slate of endorsers in the Granite State made up of 18 current and former elected officials and community leaders.

The endorsements include three New Hampshire state Representatives, four former elected officials, most from local offices, four former local GOP Chairs, five elected local officials, an activist, and a small-business owner.

Among the state Representatives backing DeSantis are Joe Guthrie, Travis O’Hara and Walter Spilsbury.

“Ron DeSantis is a tested fiscal conservative, exactly what our country needs at this critical time,” Spilsbury said.

“Evidence of his responsible leadership is clear: in Florida, he reduced regulation, kept spending and taxes low, and retired 25% of state debt. To ensure that fiscal responsibility remains the New Hampshire way, I ran for public office; and, to ensure this type of leadership at the federal government also, I’m proud to endorse Ron DeSantis for President.”

Added O’Hara: “Republicans need a leader who can win again. Ron DeSantis’s stunning 20-point victory in Florida last year is what we need to elect Republicans up and down the ballot to turn our country around. From resisting Dr. (Anthony) Fauci’s COVID lockdowns to expanding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, Governor DeSantis’s strong conservative record separates him from the rest of the field, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Ron DeSantis for President.”

Other endorsers include:

— Linda Rea Camarota, former state Representative.

— Tim Comerford, former state Representative.

— Scott Maltzie, former Merrimack County GOP Chair.

— Richard Merkt, former Cheshire County GOP Chair.

— Jude Augusta, Seacoast activist.

— Dennis Hogan, former Hillsborough County Attorney.

— Lisa Withrow, Salem Town Councilor.

— Skip Gilman, Rochester City Councilor.

— Sara Eames, Rochester Ward 4 Moderator.

— Donna Bogan, former Rochester City Councilor.

— Ray Gorman, Coos County Commissioner.

— Bill Beauregard, former Cheshire County GOP Chair.

— Marilyn Huston, former Cheshire County GOP Chair.

— Robert Theberge, Coos County Commissioner.

— Thomas Estey, owner of Estey’s Country Store in Londonderry.

The endorsements come after DeSantis unveiled a new Hampshire Veterans Coalition Leadership team last month and a Faith and Freedom Coalition in September.

DeSantis continues to struggle in the polls, narrowly holding on to the No. 2 spot far behind former President Donald Trump. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is threatening to overtake DeSantis as the Trump alternative, and in some states has already done so.

New Hampshire is an important state for any GOP presidential candidate not named Trump as they try to prove momentum in a race where most pundits favor Trump. As of Nov. 13, Trump commanded nearly 44% support in New Hampshire, according to FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls. DeSantis has actually fallen behind Haley in the Granite State, with less than 11% support to her nearly 15%.

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State has not yet set a date for the GOP Republican Presidential Primary, but it’s expected to be set for Jan. 23, according to the group Citizens Count.

Several long shot (no shot, really) Democrats have filed for the Primary in New Hampshire, including self-help guru Marianne Williamson and the perennial presidential candidate and performance artist Vermin Supreme.

On the GOP side, there are also several no-name candidates appearing on the ballot, as well as some top-tier candidates who have dropped out of the race since filing in the Granite State, including former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

New Hampshire utilizes a proportional vote method of awarding delegates, meaning candidates who earn at least 10% of the vote share can win at least some delegates.