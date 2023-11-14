Poll: Ron DeSantis trails Donald Trump by 37 points in Arizona GOP Primary

Yet another opinion survey shows problems for Ron DeSantis ahead of the 2024 Arizona Republican Primary next March.

The most recent Noble Predictive Insights poll shows DeSantis trailing former President Donald Trump, 53% to 16%, in what is the latest illustration of a big gap between the two in the Grand Canyon State.

“Despite some shuffling among the single-digit-support candidates since July, it’s still Trump and DeSantis in the top two with Trump securing more than half of GOP voters’ support in a crowded field. DeSantis falls (to) a distant second while Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley trail closely behind,” the pollsters noted.

A two-way race between the Florida Governor and his mentor-turned-rival wouldn’t shake out much better for DeSantis, according to the late October survey.

“Even one-versus-one in a hypothetical head-to-head between Trump (68%) and DeSantis (32%), Trump leads DeSantis 2:1, gaining an additional 6 points since the July AZPOP ,” the pollsters added.

Arizona uses a winner-take-all formula to allocate its 43 delegates, meaning that if you’re not in first place, you might as well be in last.

The new Noble poll is better for DeSantis than some other pollsters’ reads of the Arizona race. An Emerson College survey of 663 likely GOP Primary voters, conducted between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, shows the Florida Governor with just 11% support, 47 points behind Trump.

Though DeSantis has not campaigned in Arizona as a candidate, he did swing through the state for unsuccessful candidates running in state races in 2022, Kari Lake and Blake Masters.

At that stop, Lake offered a provocative quote comparing the Governor to the former President.

“He’s got BDE. I call it Big DeSantis Energy. He’s got the same kind of BDE President Trump has,” Lake said, introducing DeSantis as a Governor who brought “Trump strength” to Florida.

Lake has gone on to endorse Trump for President.