Ron DeSantis says he can do more for Florida as President than as Governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he can do more for Florida as President than he can in his current role.
During a press conference at JAXPORT, the Republican chief executive who was re-elected just last year diminished the importance of finishing his second term as Governor.
“I will be able to do, you know, more for Florida as the President than I can in two years as Governor, but also more for the country,” DeSantis said.
The Governor also stressed that he isn’t interested in being the running mate for any other candidate, a position he’s maintained for months.
“I have no interest in being the No. 2,” DeSantis told reporters.
The Governor also spoke to the “narrowing” of the race on the Republican side, noting that while in 2016 there were “many candidates” in the field who “stayed in for many contests,” this time around he expects the field to “continue to do that” consolidation process.
He lauded “great guys” Mike Pence and Tim Scott, the former Vice President and the current Senator from South Carolina, who have left the presidential race in recent weeks. DeSantis also noted his strength not just in Iowa, but in another state where he hasn’t made many appearances yet.
“I would also note, I don’t know if the media picked up on this, all the campaigns last week had to file delegate slates in Alabama. So, you know, if you win the Primary, your 50 delegates go to the convention and they vote for you, right? Only three campaigns were able to fill out a full slate. We were the first one to do it. Then Donald Trump, then Nikki Haley, no one else filled out even close to a full slate of delegates.”
DeSantis recently questioned why the next Republican presidential debate is in Alabama, suggesting Iowa or New Hampshire would be more appropriate given their early selection contests.
6 comments
My Take
November 14, 2023 at 1:21 pm
I’ll bet nowadays it would be fairly easy to wire an anti-bark dog-training shocker collar to trigger at the words “you know.” And “stuff.”
Tom
November 14, 2023 at 1:30 pm
The rest of the country might not be too happy with him. Florida is still a laughingstock in the larger scheme of things. When your biggest achievement is banning books, you’re probably not going to get much traction.
Impeach Biden
November 14, 2023 at 1:50 pm
Laughingstock eh? People are flocking to this state. How many congressional seats has Florida lost? Ask Newsom the same question in Kalifornia. I get it, you don’t like DeSantis. He is still very popular here.
FloridaPatriot
November 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm
He is popular here but so is child predator Gaetz, SO that isn’t an accomplishment. The rest of the US is smarter than the Florida transplants that have ruined this state. Hopefully they will not vote this dictator into the WH.
MH/Duuuval
November 14, 2023 at 2:04 pm
People moving here since Dee came into office fall into two categories: Those who want to avoid pay a personal income tax or see opportunities to invest in undervalued Florida housing, and those induced by various state subsidies — so-called essential workers — to move here.
Either way, those of us who have been here a while are getting squeezed.
FloridaPatriot
November 14, 2023 at 1:57 pm
Do more DAMAGE