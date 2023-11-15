Ron DeSantis slides to 7% in latest New Hampshire poll

New polling from the Granite State isn’t just the worst there for Ron DeSantis. It’s one of his worst polls anywhere.

The new Emerson College Polling/WHDH poll of New Hampshire voters finds the Florida Governor having slumped to 7%, putting him in a very distant fourth place.

Donald Trump has 49% of voters’ support in the 2024 Republican Primary, leading the field and more than 30 points ahead of second place Nikki Haley, whose 18% is up a staggering 14 points from August.

In third place is former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, with 9%. In fifth place, just two points behind DeSantis, is Vivek Ramaswamy with 5% support.

The new polling casts into doubt DeSantis’ recently expressed confidence that he could ultimately win the Granite State’s Primary early next year.

During an interview on “The Pulse of NH,” DeSantis told host Jack Heath that the more time he spends in the state, the better he does.

“What I found when I’m out is I will say, I will do my spiel, or I’ll just meet with voters, and people come up to me and they’ll say, ‘You flipped me from Trump to you. I’m with you now,’” the Governor said.

The Emerson poll obviously is below his average in the state, which has been pulled down by a series of polls that have shown him in decline. According to the Race to the White House polling average, his 11% is good for third place, behind Trump (46%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (15%).

It also is just two points above his worst poll anywhere this cycle.

Polling conducted by Siena College between Sept. 10 and Sept. 13 in New York finds the Governor at a new low, in third place for the first time with just 5% support.