Glenn Beck probes Ron DeSantis on his ‘disconnect’ from GOP Primary voters

Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t escape questions about why his campaign, which once led Donald Trump’s in some early polls, has faded far behind that of the former President

During an interview with Glenn Beck, the 2024 presidential candidate was asked about his “disconnect” with GOP Primary voters and his failure to “close the deal.”

DeSantis’ response included less than comprehensive answers to that question, leaving unclear whether the candidate has a clear strategy with the Iowa caucuses just two months away.

DeSantis cited his victory for re-election last year and his “ability to serve two terms” as unique value adds, while saying he could staff up in a way the former President can’t if elected to a second term next year.

“I have hundreds of people that would be willing to come to Washington and to help turn the screws on the D.C. swamp and to get this bureaucracy in line,” DeSantis said, suggesting that’s a message he believes voters want to hear.

As he has before, the Governor conceded that his lack of showmanship and presentation ability compared to the former President, who was a celebrity long before he entered politics formally in 2016, shouldn’t matter to voters.

“This is not about the show, this is not about entertainment,” DeSantis said. “The future of our country is going to be determined about whether we can produce the type of results that we need to get us on a fundamentally better path going forward.”

Early state polls suggest that it’s getting late for the Florida Governor to make that message stick.

In South Carolina, a Winthrop University survey of 626 registered Republicans shows Ron DeSantis at 12%, a distant third place behind Donald Trump (52%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (17%).

The new Emerson College Polling/WHDH poll of New Hampshire voters finds the Florida Governor having slumped to 7%, putting him in a very distant fourth place.

The Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted late last month showed DeSantis and Haley tied at 16%, with Trump at 43%.

A survey of 400 likely Republican Primary voters in Nevada, commissioned by the Republican Main Street Partnership and Women2Women and conducted by The Tarrance Group, shows the Florida Governor at 11%, tied with Vivek Ramaswamy.

The two candidates, meanwhile, are way behind former President Trump and his formidable 60% support.