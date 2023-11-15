November 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donna Deegan sees no ‘interest’ in Confederate Monument removal from Jax City Council
Image via City of Jacksonville

A.G. GancarskiNovember 15, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan hasn’t been in Jacksonville Jaguars’ owner’s box since she became Mayor

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Country store owner in New Hampshire says ‘no sale’ to Ron DeSantis endorsement

HeadlinesTech

Reasons are mounting to oppose processing fee changes

Donna Deegan
The Mayor also responded to Dean Black's bill giving the Governor the right to remove officials who take down statues.

Jacksonville’s Mayor continues to push for the removal of a Jim Crow era statue from the former Confederate Park.

But she notes there’s little “interest” from the City Council in removing the obelisk paying tribute to the “Women of the Southland.”

During an interview on WJCT, Donna Deegan said the $500,000 the Mayor’s Office has requested for monument removal “has to go through Council and that is something Council is not interested in doing.”

Deegan also said she’s facing more hurdles to take down the monument in what is now Springfield Park than Mayor Lenny Curry did when he removed a monument from what is now James Weldon Johnson Park.

“There has to be a willingness, at least in terms of that pot of money, for Council to want to revisit that,” Deegan told Anne Schindler, the host of “First Coast Connect.”

The Mayor’s position has new urgency in the wake of the filing of HB 395, filed by Rep. Dean Black of Jacksonville. The bill proposes state “protection of historical monuments and memorials” and authorizes “all actions to protect and preserve all historical monuments and memorials from removal, damage, or destruction.”

The bill would punish local lawmakers and officials who voted to remove such memorials, authorizing a fine of the costs of replacing or repairing the memorial out of their personal wealth for removal actions. It would also give Gov. Ron DeSantis the power to remove elected leaders from local office from the time the bill takes effect.

Deegan believes she is being targeted by the bill from Black, the head of the Republican Party of Duval County during the GOP’s failed attempt to hold the office.

“I think it is a bill that was clearly aimed at this administration because I have been such a vocal supporter of taking those monuments down. And I think frankly, if you’ve read the bill, it appears to me to be wholly unconstitutional,” Deegan said.

She argued the bill is also intended to cow the Council and “send a message” that “if you were even thinking about it, don’t think about it or we’re going to fine you or harm you in some way.”

The bill language makes the state preemption explicit against “any local elected officials who may be swayed by undue influence by groups who may feel offended or hurt by certain actions in the history of the state or the nation.”

Gov. DeSantis said he hasn’t seen the legislation, which was filed in a different form and which died in committee in the 2023 Legislative Session.

“I’m not familiar with it. So I would have to take a look at it. I don’t know,” DeSantis said in Jacksonville Monday.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCountry store owner in New Hampshire says 'no sale' to Ron DeSantis endorsement

nextDonna Deegan hasn't been in Jacksonville Jaguars' owner's box since she became Mayor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories