Country store owner in New Hampshire says ‘no sale’ to Ron DeSantis endorsement

Estey’s Country Store in Londonderry, New Hampshire is known for a “lot of great local products and tasty baked goods” per WMUR.

After Wednesday, it’s also known as one of the most unlikely battlegrounds in the 2024 presidential race, with its proprietor being advertised as a Ron DeSantis endorser early in the day, only to renounce that designation by nightfall.

Owner Thomas Estey apparently is not part of what the DeSantis campaign calls “growing grassroots momentum,” as reported locally and spotlighted by the Donald Trump campaign.

“In what is becoming common practice for Ron DeSantis and his campaign, they were caught in a blatant lie about one of their supposed endorsers. The New Hampshire Union Leader followed up with Londonderry businessman Thomas Estey to confirm who he is supporting for president, and to the surprise of nobody, he stated the DeSantis campaign was dead wrong,” Team Trump writes, setting up a devastating quote.

“Ron DeSantis’s team kept bugging me for my endorsement, but I am 100% voting for President Trump,” Estey said. “He is the only one who can save our country from Joe Biden.”

Despite the retracted endorsement, the vast majority of names rolled out Tuesday are on board, including three New Hampshire state Representatives, four former elected officials, most from local offices, four former local GOP Chairs, five elected local officials, and an activist.

As of Nov. 13, Trump commanded nearly 44% support in New Hampshire, according to FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls. DeSantis has actually fallen behind Haley in the Granite State, with less than 11% support to her nearly 15%.

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State has not yet set a date for the GOP Republican Presidential Primary, but it’s expected to be set for Jan. 23, according to the group Citizens Count.

___

Peter Schorsch contributed reporting.