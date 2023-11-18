November 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Thanksgiving for Seniors at Enoch Davis Center

Staff ReportsNovember 18, 20232min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Michael Góngora, Steven Meiner square off for Miami Beach Mayor runoff. Here’s where they stand on the issues.

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Roll back

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis uses ‘full armor of God’ to repel ‘DeSanctimonious’ dis

thanksgiving dinner
Turkey, pie and community — what more is there?

The city of St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation department’s Enoch David Center is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner for seniors and their families this year.

The dinner will be Sunday, Nov. 19 from 3-6 p.m. at the rec center located at 1111 18th Ave. South.

Dinner will include turkey and traditional fare, including stuffing and mashed potatoes. Pumpkin pie will be served for dessert.

The city will also provide entertainment during the event, which is open to the community.

In addition to the city and the parks and rec department, The Gathering of Women, Inc. is also sponsoring the event. The nonprofit organization provides a voice for women and change through a cross-cultural alliance and community projects.

Space is limited. To reserve seating, members of the community can register online for free. As of mid-Wednesday morning, 195 spots were still available.

For those who don’t have internet access, questions can also be referred to the Enoch Davis Center at church 727-893-7134.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlake Dowling: Holidays are here — a call to service … and oysters

nextTakeaways from Tallahassee — Roll back

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories