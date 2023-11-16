New Florida GOP presidential poll is the worst yet for Ron DeSantis

New polling from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) suggests that Sunshine State Republicans are souring on Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid.
The survey shows the Florida Governor plumbing new depths in the GOP Primary race, with just 20% support — 41 points behind former President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has taken hold of third place, garnering 9% support.
DeSantis is most competitive with Trump among voters under the age of 35, with 35% support against 41% for the former President.
The Governor’s strongest region is Duval County and other parts of Northeast Florida, where Trump only leads him 44% to 37%. Conversely, he is weakest in the Miami area, with 10% support, and in Southwest Florida, where 6% of respondents back him, putting him behind Haley in that part of the state.
In a head-to-head against Trump, the former President dominates, 63% to 30%. DeSantis leads 48% to 43% in the Palm Beach area, and is in a dead heat with Trump in Northeast Florida in that hypothetical scenario.
The Governor’s image is suffering meanwhile, with just 50% of voters approving of his job performance, against 49% disapproval. He still enjoys 90% approval with Republicans, but the survey suggests his landslide victory in 2022 is just a memory now.
The FAU poll is the second survey to show a diminished DeSantis.
The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab in a November poll showed Trump had 60% support while DeSantis had just 21% backing.
Florida’s March 19 Primary is a winner-take-all contest, in which 125 delegates to the Republican National Convention will be allocated.
As of right now, that cache appears to be Trump’s to lose.
4 comments
Michael K
November 16, 2023 at 11:05 am
Lowest of the low. That’s our little man.
Impeach Biden
November 16, 2023 at 11:37 am
This site is dedicated to the destruction of our fine Governor. DeSantis would destroy your boy “Dementia Joe” in a debate. He would crush him in a cognitive test as well. But people like you don’t care about the Southern Border catastrophe, high energy prices, high inflation, crime, and our lack of respect world wide. Look at Ukraine. Look at the Middle East now. We are over 50 attacks now on US installations over there.
My Take
November 16, 2023 at 11:46 am
A dreg.
Does Florida have a recall option?
FloridaPatriot
November 16, 2023 at 12:02 pm
The fact either of them are ahead is proof that we have failed our citizens when it comes to education and critical thinking.