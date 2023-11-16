November 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chris Christie says ‘TV tough guy’ Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley are ‘running against each other for second place’
Image via Jesse Scheckner.

Jesse SchecknerNovember 16, 20235min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida poll shows Donald Trump on track to win state over Joe Biden

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Internal polling puts Angelo Castillo way out front in Pembroke Pines Mayor’s race

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

New Florida GOP presidential poll is the worst yet for Ron DeSantis

Chris Christie Scheckner
'Good for them.'

Chris Christie thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley only have their eyes on the silver medal.

He believes the pair are afraid to take on Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

And Trump, in turn, is afraid of him, he told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

“Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis seem to be running against each other for second place. Good for them,” he said. “But you know, when Nikki Haley stands on the stage … and says Donald Trump was the right President for the right time — when Ron DeSantis continues to defend Donald Trump — you cannot beat someone unless you run against them.

“The only path to the Republican nomination for President is not around Donald Trump or next to Donald Trump. It is through Donald Trump. And the fact is I’m the only person who’s willing to do that. I’m the only person with the guts and the experience to be able to do it, and you and I both know why Donald Trump’s not on that debate stage. It’s because I am.”

It might also be because Trump is polling nationally at more than 59%, according to FiveThirtyEight, while DeSantis and Haley hold 14.1% and 9.4%, respectively, among likely voters.

Christie, meanwhile, sits at 2.5%.

The former New Jersey Governor also sat down Wednesday with Fox News’ John Roberts and Sandra Smith to further lambaste DeSantis as a “TV tough guy” who won’t follow through on his campaign promises.

DeSantis’ statements, he said, “are not serious” — or original.

“When you say that we’re going to shoot (drug cartel members) stone cold dead at the border, the fact is that most people know that’s not what’s going to happen,” he said. “Remember Ron DeSantis also saying he’s going to build the wall and Mexico is going to pay for it? We’ve heard that before, John.

“Are we going to be fooled a second time by people who give TV tough guy talk, but in the end don’t deliver? That’s what we’re talking about. Look, there are no more serious times that we’ve been in this country in decades. With the war in Ukraine, with the attack on Israel, we need people who are going to talk about this stuff in a serious way, make promises that can be kept based both upon what they’re saying and their history.”

Christie may have a chance to share his thoughts with DeSantis and Haley next month during a fourth Republican presidential debate, though heightened polling requirements might bar him from doing so.

The debate is set for Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with Megyn Kelly, NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas and the Washington Free Beacon’s Eliana Johnson moderating.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew Florida GOP presidential poll is the worst yet for Ron DeSantis

nextInternal polling puts Angelo Castillo way out front in Pembroke Pines Mayor's race

One comment

  • Michael K

    November 16, 2023 at 11:33 am

    He’s absolutely correct. It’s pathetic to watch those two try to tear each other apart while kowtowing to the orange Mussolini.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories