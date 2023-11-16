Supreme Court won’t allow Florida to enforce law targeting drag shows during appeal

The Supreme Court said Thursday it will not allow Florida to enforce its new law targeting drag shows, while a court case proceeds.
The Justices refused to narrow a lower-court order that has prohibited the law from being enforced statewide.
Florida had asked the court to allow its anti-drag show law to be enforced everywhere except at the Hamburger Mary’s restaurant in Orlando, which challenged the law’s constitutionality.
Three justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, said they would have granted the state’s request.
Last month, a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s order stopping the law from being enforced. The district court found that the law likely restricted free speech and couldn’t be enforced anywhere in the state.
Hamburger Mary’s regularly hosts drag shows, including family-friendly performances on Sundays that children are invited to attend. The restaurant’s owner said the law was overly broad, was written vaguely and violated First Amendment rights by chilling speech.
The new law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, punished venues for allowing children into what it called “adult live performances.” Though it did not mention drag shows specifically, the sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at those performances.
Venues that violate the law faced fines and the possibility that their liquor licenses would be suspended or revoked. Individuals could be charged with a misdemeanor.
2 comments
Michael K
November 16, 2023 at 6:10 pm
Ron should have never picked a fight with drag queens. Justice is served by the radical right wing Court.
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
November 16, 2023 at 6:52 pm
Good evening America 🇺🇸,
I, Earl Pitts American, have been assisting all of “The Supremes” with their positioning themselves on this rulling. And we all came to the unanimous agreement that because the Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s in Florida have become so disenchanted with the current political “Looser” status of all they hold near and dear to their twisted evil hearts that we should throw them a bone to keep them all from totally loosing their Dook 4 Brain’s Minds.
So we decided that this perceived Leftist victory would be enough to “keep them in the game” as we don’t want them to totally withdraw from the political process at this time.
Our research indicates if we can keep them in the political process that they will all cast their votes for DeSantis on election day by throwing them this bone that fat ugly white dudes can still put on make-up, fake bresteses, size 13 pink pumps, and swing massive dildo’s around while dancing to that old drag standard “I WILL SURVIVE”.
This golden nugget of “Pure “D” SAGE WISDOM was brought to you courtesy of “THE EARL OF POLITICS”,
Earl Pitts American