Ron DeSantis pans California ‘poop’ cleanup ahead of Chinese premier visit

The Mamas and the Papas once sang about California Dreamin’. But Florida’s Governor is more interested in California Poopin’.

Ron DeSantis is dumping on cleanup attempts in San Francisco ahead of Xi Jinping’s visit this week.

The Governor, who has denounced defecation on the sidewalks of the California city for months, is now fuming over the feces removal, in the latest proof that while he doesn’t want to be Number 2 on a ticket, he has another Number 2 on his mind.

“I look to see what’s going on, what went on in San Francisco the last couple of days, you know, the city is in squalor. There’s poop on the streets, there’s people using drugs, people getting mugged, crime, all this stuff. But then Xi Jinping comes into town, and what do they do? They get the poop off the sidewalk, they get to clear the homeless, they stop the drugs, they stop the crime,” the Florida Governor groused.

The Governor commented Friday at the AmFree Presidential Series in Sheffield, Iowa.

This wasn’t the first time that DeSantis carped about crap in the Bay City, however.

Back in June, the Republican presidential candidate suggested that he saw a street pooper almost immediately on arrival in the city.

“I’ll tell you, it’s personally shocking when you roll into San Francisco, and within five minutes, you see somebody defecate on the sidewalk. Then you see people doing, smoking crack; you see people doing fentanyl, you see all this, and all these businesses boarded up, energy from the place is totally sapped, no vitality,” DeSantis lamented in New Hampshire.

The street pooper has also been a feature in paid media from the Governor’s campaign.

“We’re here in the once great city of San Francisco,” he said during a campaign video. “We came in here, and we saw people defecating on the street. We saw people using heroin. We saw people smoking crack cocaine.”