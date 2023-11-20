Jeanette Nuñez launches ‘Holiday Letters to Heroes’

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez is launching a “Holiday Letters to Heroes” program encouraging Florida’s K-8 students to write holiday letters to people deployed or on active duty in the Florida National Guard this season.
Nuñez’s initiative, LG on Mission, collaborates with the Florida Department of Education to collect and send letters to support military service members. Notes will be accepted Nov. 17 through Dec. 15.
“Being away from one’s family is difficult, especially during the holidays. These men and women have courageously served our state, and we want to share our gratitude and appreciation for their service,” Nuñez said. “They bravely answered the call to support our ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia, stepped up to protect Floridians from the border crisis, deployed abroad, and have sacrificed time away from their families to ensure Florida remains ready and prepared to meet future challenges. It is my hope that these letters from our students will spread holiday cheer and good tidings from one Floridan to another.”
Each student will submit a handwritten letter to the Florida Department of Education with a message of support and appreciation for active-duty military men and women. Students are also encouraged to include drawings that share the holiday spirit in their letters.
“The Florida National Guard takes great pride in representing and serving our great state,” said Major General John D. Haas, the Adjutant General of Florida. “Receiving letters from home while deployed during the holidays will be very appreciated.”
Added Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr.: “This is a great opportunity for students across our state to send encouragement to the brave men and women serving in the Florida National Guard. These letters serve as a small token of appreciation to the Florida National Guard for keeping us safe and I know our students are grateful.”
All letters must be received by Friday, Dec. 15.
The Florida National Guard is comprised of nearly 12,000 members.
4 comments
Dr. Franklin Waters
November 20, 2023 at 11:58 am
Does an adult in the National Guard actually care about recieving a letter from some random kid they don’t know that was probably written as a school project?
Impeach Biden
November 20, 2023 at 11:59 am
Did you serve by chance? I’m thinking your liberal azz did not. Now go write a letter to the Hamas fighters. More your style.
eva
November 20, 2023 at 12:56 pm
Patriot
November 20, 2023 at 12:40 pm
This is nothing more than a cheap political stunt by the most unpopular and most corrupt Lt. Gov. In Florida history Jeanette Nuñez in her feeble attempt to ignite a future campaign for Governor. Probably the idea of her lackey and loyal soldier Manny Diaz. Her time is almost up since DeSantis will soon abandon his run for the Presidency and clean house of all the disloyal ambitious corrupt cabinet members that led him down this political cliff with horrible political and policy advice.