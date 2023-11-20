November 20, 2023
Marco Rubio releases video blaming rising travel costs this season on Bidenomics
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, about the crisis in Venezuela. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Jacob Ogles

Marco Rubio
President Joe Biden said his policies will empower the middle class. Florida's senior senator said that's not what rising airfares show.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says to blame President Joe Biden if this holiday season breaks your household budget.

In a video released by Rubio’s Senate office, the Miami Republican takes “Bidenomics” to task.

“Bidenomics is a failure,” text across a screen reads, against a clip of the President distancing himself from his economic policies.

“I never called it Bidenomics,” Biden tells gathered reporters.

That said, the White House has used the term before. In June, the White House promoted a briefing with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and titled it “Bidenomics is Working.” At the time, the administration sold the economic agenda as a shift away from trick-down economics and toward growing the economy from the middle class through public investments, empowering workers and promoting competition.

Rubio’s clip suggests the results have only been high inflation and rising costs of goods for Americans across the board.

The Rubio video starts with several news headlines about rising travel costs around Thanksgiving and Christmas and sinking consumer confidence.

It then goes through a number of news clips, mostly from Fox News and Fox Business, of pundits concerned about Americans’ personal budgets and relating the problems to Bidenomics.

Rubio never appears in the video, but his office released a statement stressing the economic conditions facing Americans this holiday season.

“Millions of Americans are feeling the effects of the bad economy as they head home for Thanksgiving,” the statement reads. “Virtually across the board, they are met with increased food, gas, and travel costs.”

The video shows Perry Zhao of the Illinois Policy Institute discussing his economic challenges. “AS a college student and an intern living and working in Chicago, out of all places, I can’t even afford Bidenomics even if I were to try to buy it,” Zhao said.

A CNBC clip in the video shows the pundits concerned about the increasing number of Americans not joining the workforce.

“Labor Force participation, 62.7. It’s going in the wrong direction,” the host says.

That clip notably was excerpted earlier this month by the YouTube channel GOP War Room, run by the Republican National Committee.

It also shows individuals concerned about the impact on their lives.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

