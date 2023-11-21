Ron DeSantis again says Florida would ‘flatten’ Bahamas in case of hypothetical rocket attack

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to let people in the Bahamas know it’s a bad idea for anyone to be “firing rockets” at South Florida.

During remarks Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire, the 2024 presidential candidate once again analogized the war between Israel and Hamas to a hypothetical involving a malefactor shooting missiles from the Bahamas toward the state he runs.

“You know, as Governor of Florida, if somebody from the Bahamas was firing rockets into Fort Lauderdale, we would not accept that,” He said. “We would flatten it, like, in no time. We would never accept that happening to our people.”

Incredibly, DeSantis has used this metaphor as part of his stump speech on multiple occasions, even after the U.S. Embassy in Nassau was compelled to explain that his bombastic remarks didn’t reflect the American diplomatic position.

“Can you imagine just after our 9/11, if three weeks later, people were demanding that we had a cease-fire against al-Qaida and the Taliban? We would never have done that. And I think to myself as Governor of Florida, if we had, if someone in the Bahamas was launching missiles into Fort Lauderdale, we would not accept that for a minute,” DeSantis vowed in Iowa. “We would go in and we would flatten them in no time certain.”

“What are you supposed to do? I mean, I used to say even when they would just fire the normal rockets because they’ve been firing these rockets for years and years. And I thought to myself, like, if the Bahamas were firing rockets into Fort Lauderdale, like, we would not accept that for, like, one minute. I mean, we would just level it. We would never be willing to live like that as Americans,” DeSantis said during a different stop in another Iowa city.

The U.S. government responded to the first DeSantis commentary via the Bahamian press.

“The Bahamas and the United States enjoy an enduring and unique partnership. (Charge d’Affairs Usha Pitts) regrets if DeSantis’ comments suggested anything other than a close alliance between our two democratic nations,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement to The Nassau Guardian.