Pam Bondi to lead new state chapter of new America First Policy Institute

Some well-known names in state politics are going to be leading the new state chapter of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).

Former State Attorney General Pam Bondi will be the Chair of the state branch of the national think tank based near Washington. It started in 2021, founded by former officials with Donald Trump’s administration to further promulgate “America First” values.

“At a time when our communities value safety, opportunity, and freedom more than ever before, the commitment of the America First Policy Institute to Florida demonstrates a determination few entities are willing to consider these days,” Bondi said, according to the news release. “As we look to better the lives of all Floridians, I’m honored to be able to contribute to AFPI’s efforts to help the state continue to flourish and further the America First movement.”

Miami-based entrepreneur Omeed Malik, who founded Farvahar Partners and 1789 Capital, is the Florida chapter’s Co-Chair. And Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, will be APFI-Florida’s State Director. He was elected Republican State Committeeman for the Miami-Dade GOP this week.

The AFPI bills itself as a “non-partisan research center” but it’s led by a host of senior leaders from the Trump presidency, including Linda McMahon, Chair of AFPI’s board and former administrator of the Small Business Administration; Larry Kudlow, Vice Chair of the AFPI Board, who was Director of the National Economic Council. AFPI’s President and CEO is Brooke Rollins, who was the former Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Chief Strategist for the White House.

Bondi succeeded Corey Lewandowski as the head of Trump’s super PAC, Make America Great Again, two years ago after a donor accused Lewandowski of making unwanted sexual advances. Bondi has also appeared frequently as a Trump surrogate.

Cabrera also has strong ties to Trump. He was the Florida State Director for Donald J. Trump for President and Trump endorsed him in his 2022 bid for election to the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Florida joins Pennsylvania, Arizona, California and Georgia among the states that have America First Policy Institute chapters. And on the state chapter page, it appears that the AFPI is agnostic on Trump v. Gov. Ron DeSantis in their rivalry for the Republican nomination to become the next President.

While Trump himself has heaped scorn on “DeSanctimonious,” AFPI’s Florida page praises the state’s singular approach during the COVID-19 outbreak that DeSantis led and the Governor’s support of historic school choice legislation.