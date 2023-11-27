New College of Florida hires Ballard Partners for federal lobbying work

New College of Florida will have one of Florida’s top lobbying firm representing its interests.

Ballard Partners was hired to monitor federal education and infrastructure legislation, according to O’Dwyers, a public relations trade publication. The publication also reported Ballard Partners founder Brian Ballard and Daniel McFaul, a former chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach, will handle lobbying duties for the New College Foundation.

Ballard Partners is currently the one of the top earning firms in Tallahassee based on disclosure of Florida contracts worth between $10,000 and $50,000. The firm also significantly grew its presence in Washington, D.C. over the last decade.

The hiring comes just as New College announced progress in a significant infrastructure investment in the campus. The state university announced it had selected Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors to redevelop the iconic Pei Campus, the east campus area with dorms designed by legendary architect I.M. Pei.

Sweet Sparkman has submitted a proposal the included increases of pedestrian walking paths, enhancements for vehicular traversing of the campus, and a redesign of Palm Court. The designs preserve the traditional Pei designs while formulating a plan to surround the dorms with an athletics complex, New College officials announced.

The College recently named Richard Corcoran, a former Florida Education Commissioner, Florida Speaker of the House and lobbyist, as its full-time President.

The school just released a five-year plan and wants $400 million to pursue it, according to a plan Corcoran presented to the Board of Governors. The university will pursue much of that at the state level, but the hiring of Ballard Partners for federal lobbying also signals an interest in seeking investment from Washington, D.C.

All of this comes more than a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a slate of new trustees and tasked them with remaking the prestigious Sarasota college as a conservative institution.