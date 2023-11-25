Ron DeSantis PAC spotlights Donald Trump ‘fumbles’ in South Carolina ad buy

Fans of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers may be thinking primarily about the action on the field Saturday evening at Williams-Brice Stadium.
But the Never Back Down super PAC is calling attention to action in the 2024 campaign, with a new spot serving as a Donald Trump blooper reel. Per Outkick, which was first to see the spot, the Ron DeSantis supportive political committee is geofencing the Gamecocks’ home stadium in Columbia with the “Trump’s fumbles” ad.
The spot juxtaposes Trump misidentifying a city in Iowa, confusing Jeb Bush and George W. Bush, and not immediately bashing transgender people when asked if a man can become a woman, with sound of a football announcer calling potential turnovers.
The new ad comes as DeSantis struggles in the state.
A recent Winthrop University survey of 626 registered Republicans shows Ron DeSantis at 12%, a distant third place behind Donald Trump (52%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (17%).
A CNN survey of 738 likely Republican voters conducted from Oct. 18 through Oct. 25 showed him with 11% support.
DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. Polling suggests that he may not want to rush to consult a real estate agent in the Palmetto State, though.
See the ad below.
5 comments
Biscuit
November 25, 2023 at 10:07 am
NewsScratch out of South Carolina: Poll of GOP voters here reveals 52% of them are morons, 12% are idiots, and 17% think the name Nikki Haley is strangely familiar and worth a sniff.
Arf.
Earl Pitts "America's-Go-To-Political--Guru" American
November 25, 2023 at 11:01 am
Good Morn ‘ting America,
STAND BY FOR NEWS !!!!!
Recent polling results from “The Sage” Polling Company [when polling just voters that voted Democrat in the 2020 Presidential election] were asked this one question:
“If America’s enemy’s lobbed a few nukes over and took out 3 or 4 major metropolitan areas who would you rather have as Commander In Chief”?
67% selected Earl Pitts American
20% selected Ron DeSantis
10% selected Donald Trump
3% selected Joe 8iden
A breakdown of the 3% is;
The Squad
The View
37% of the employees of CNN
62% of the State of Michigan
23% of Black’s
14% of Hispanics
And Susan Sarandon
AND NOW YOU KNOW THE REST OF THE STORY !!!!!
Earl Pitts American
My Take
November 25, 2023 at 11:20 am
South Carolinians long have claimed that polìtics there is a blood sport.
My Take
November 25, 2023 at 11:25 am
Trump’s being a declining old fool may not be much of a hindrance in SC though.
Remember Strom Thurmond?
PeterH
November 25, 2023 at 11:41 am
DeSantis still has a PAC supporting him?!?!