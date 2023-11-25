Ron DeSantis’ boots have something for everyone in Florida, Florida State matchup

The most important regular season football game for fans of the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles arguably is tonight’s end of season battle between the two franchises.

No matter how it ends up between the not-yet-bowl-eligible Gators (who need to win to have postseason hopes) and the unbeaten Seminoles (finishing out their season with a backup quarterback after Jordan Travis’ injury), one very prominent Floridian is ready for any given outcome given his choice in footwear.

As he told the Heritage Foundation, the boots delight fans of both the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles, albeit for different reasons.

“In Florida we have some rivalries with college football,” explained DeSantis, a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, back in October.

“So these are authentic Florida Gator boots. Now, the good thing about these is that Florida Gator fans love it because it’s the Gators. But, you know, Seminole fans also like it because someone had to kill a Gator to make those boots,” DeSantis said. “So that’s the only way I found to be able to please both sides.”

The Seminoles are favored by roughly a touchdown — those interested in those kinds of investments are encouraged to shop lines accordingly.

But when it comes to Ron DeSantis, it’s clear he is able to play both sides here.

DeSantis’ footwear has been a topic of fascination in recent months, extending beyond his special gator boots.

Asked about another pair during a recent interview and whether those boots offered a boost, the Governor told PBT Podcast listeners that he’s wearing “standard off the rack Lucchese” kicks. He said that because he is just 1 inch shy of 6 feet tall, he doesn’t need extra height from footwear.