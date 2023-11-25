November 25, 2023
Bettors rate Nikki Haley over Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential race

A.G. Gancarski November 25, 2023

desantis haley
Trump has a massive lead, but the Florida Governor is locked out of second place also.

With the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in its back stretch, there is little change in the dynamics of the 2024 presidential campaign according to those betting money on it.

Former President Donald Trump is still the seemingly prohibitive favorite. And as has been the case for weeks, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still the investors’ favorite over Ron DeSantis.

The dynamic plays out in not just the Republican presidential primary market, but also the General Election landscape also, as documented by Election Betting Odds, which aggregates BetfairSmarketsPredictIt, and Polymarket platforms.

In the Primary market, Trump has an aggregated 78.4% chance of winning the nomination, with Haley in a distant second place at 11.5% and DeSantis farther back still, with a 5.7% chance according to investors.

The General Election market reflects a similar landscape.

Trump is the overall favorite there, with a 38.6% chance of winning it all, outpacing President Joe Biden’s 27.8% chance of winning.

From there, Democrat Gavin Newsom — who is not running for President — is in third place, with a 10.3% chance of winning next year’s General Election. He leads Haley by 2.9%.

Haley is ahead of independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. and former First Lady Michelle Obama, each of whom have a 3.7% chance of winning.

DeSantis, afforded a 2.4% chance of winning, is behind them, but leads Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a 1.6% chance of winning at this writing.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

