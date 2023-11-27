Ron DeSantis returns to South Carolina Friday

Florida’s Governor is taking a page out of the James Taylor songbook, with Carolina in his mind Friday.

Ron DeSantis will follow up his Fox News debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday evening, hitting the campaign trail again in the Palmetto State for three stops, his campaign advised media Monday.

DeSantis begins his day with two upstate stops.

He will appear in Greer for a 10:00 a.m. “Fourth District Republican Club Town Hall.” That event will be followed up by a sojourn to nearby Prosperity, for another town hall event beginning at 1:10 p.m.

From there, DeSantis is lowcountry bound. He is slated to be the featured guest at the Citadel Republican Society’s “Patriot Dinner,” an event that starts at 6 p.m.

DeSantis has focused primarily on Iowa in recent weeks, but the supportive Never Back Down PAC programmed some resources in South Carolina Saturday, by geofencing an ad near the University of South Carolina’s football stadium to be seen when former President Donald Trump showed up at Saturday’s game against Clemson.

The Governor’s return to the Palmetto State parallels a tumble in the polls.

A recent Winthrop University survey of 626 registered Republicans shows Ron DeSantis at 12% support, a distant third place behind Donald Trump (52%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (17%).

A CNN survey of 738 likely Republican voters conducted from Oct. 18 through Oct. 25 showed him with 11% support.

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. If that holds true, Friday’s return to the state is just a sign of things to come.