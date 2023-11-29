November 29, 2023
Personnel note: Danielle Hawk tops list of 3 new Florida Democratic Party hires
Image via Danielle Hawk campaign.

Danielle Hawk CD 3
‘As we prepare for the 2024 elections, we continue to build the best state party team in the country.’

Florida Democrats have three new people on the party payroll working to shift Florida bluer in the coming year.

They include Director of Candidate and Campaigns Danielle Hawk, Deputy Digital Director Camila Cisneros and Finance Assistant Maya Anderson.

Those familiar with North Central Florida politics may know Hawk, a Gainesville resident, as last year’s Democratic challenger to Republican U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

She’s also worked as the Florida Democratic Party’s (FDP) campaign committee Chair, Alachua County Democratic Party’s outreach Chair and Vice President of the Alachua County Young Democrats.

Hawk said in a statement that she is “thrilled to continue fighting for Florida” in her new role and described working under FDP Chair Nikki Fried as “the honor of a lifetime.”

“I look forward to working alongside this powerhouse team to take back our state,” she said.

Fried, in turn, said she is excited to welcome Hawk to the team “as we continue to lay the necessary foundation to Take Back Florida.”

“Danielle has already done incredible volunteer work for the Florida Democrats, empowering candidates and ensuring that Democrats can compete from Pensacola to Key West,” she said.

Cisneros, a first-generation Colombian-Venezuelan American born and raised in Miami Beach, brings campaign and organizational experience to her new position with the FDP. That includes her successful work last year as the campaign manager for freshman Miami Rep. Ashley Gantt.

She also worked on the 2020 Senate campaign of South Miami Mayor Javier Fernández and for Ruth’s List Florida, Liftoff Campaigns and the Florida AFL-CIO.

Anderson, an Orlando native living in Tallahassee, worked in 2022 as a call time manager for U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Primary Election push and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s campaign to retake the Governor’s mansion.

“As we prepare for the 2024 elections, “we continue to build the best state party team in the country,” Fried said.

According to the most recently available figures from the Florida Division of Elections, Republicans hold a more than 680,000-voter advantage over Democrats in the state, up from about 384,000 in 2022.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

