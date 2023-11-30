New poll shows serious trouble for Joe Biden in Florida

Democrats have their work cut out in Florida if President Joe Biden ends up being the party’s 2024 nominee.

That’s one major takeaway from the latest poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab (UNF PORL), which was in the field Nov. 6-26.

The survey shows the President with 63% disapproval against just 34% approval, indicating there is little for Biden backers to feel cheery about in the survey release.

Democrats, who resoundingly backed Biden in the 2020 Florida Primary, appear to have soured on the President to some degree. While he has 69% approval in his own party, the 25% disapproval suggests that he may have a hard time energizing his base, a notable problem in a state where Republicans have surged well ahead of Democrats in registration.

Compounding the President’s problems is that independent registrants regard him distinctly unfavorably. Just 30% of independents approve of Biden, against 62% disapproval.

Republicans, as one would expect, are even more sour about the President.

Biden has an anemic 4% approval with the other party, with 94% of Republicans negative about him.

A gender split is in play, as would be expected, but when it comes to this President, it’s just varying degrees of woe. While 40% of women approve of Biden, against 56% disapproval, he does even worse with men, of whom 27% like the President and 69% disapprove.

Biden’s troubles extend to Black voters also, with the President struggling to reach 50% approval among them, against 38% disapproval.

As would be expected given the other data, Biden is underwater with all age groups.

But his struggles with young voters are especially notable not just for an expected re-election campaign, but down the ballot as well.

Among voters under 25 years of age, Biden has 28% approval against 69% disapproval.

The 25-34 year olds are no more favorably disposed to the President, with 25% approval against 68% disapproval.

He has 30% approval with voters aged 35 to 44, against 66% disapproval.

While Biden is at or above 40% approval with voters 45 years of age and older, the President’s problems with the younger generation should be cause for concern among in-state and national Democrats alike.