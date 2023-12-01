Adam Laxalt bolts from Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Ron DeSantis

Adam Laxalt, a close political ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, has resigned as Chairman of the Never Back Down super PAC.

The New York Times reported that Laxalt, a former Nevada Attorney General, had submitted a letter of resignation on Nov. 26.

“After nearly 26 straight months of being in a full-scale campaign, I need to return my time and attention to my family and law practice,” Laxalt wrote.

The departure removes a critical personal connection between DeSantis and the super PAC that long served to build the infrastructure for his presidential campaign. DeSantis and Laxalt were roommates when both were in the Navy.

Laxalt came on as Never Back Down’s Chair in April. That came after DeSantis actively campaigned for Laxalt last year when he ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.

The relationship in recent weeks between DeSantis and Never Back Down, which by law must operate independently, has grown increasingly frayed.

The organization has continued to finance ads attacking former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, DeSantis’ chief rivals for the Republican nomination.

But just over a week ago, the super PAC’s CEO Chris Jankowski resigned and acknowledged internal conflicts.

Kristin Davison has since taken over as the organization’s executive.

More recently, another super PAC named Fight Right has surfaced that also appeared to be championing DeSantis. That super PAC is headquartered in Tallahassee and was founded by Florida allies to the Governor.

But that organization has focused on TV ads and marketing, while Never Back Down has focused on field work and door knocking.

The shake-up at Never Back Down comes weeks before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses. Indeed, Never Back Down plans to host events in Iowa this weekend with DeSantis headlining.

The first-in-the-nation competition awarding delegates for the nomination has been a chief priority for DeSantis. The contest will serve as a test whether the Florida Governor can perform against Trump, who for months has maintained a lead in Primary polls.