December 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Adam Laxalt bolts from Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Ron DeSantis

Jacob OglesDecember 1, 20234min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis dishes about Florida college football struggles to South Carolina crowd

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Support for term limits gives Anthony Sabatini an edge against CD 11 incumbent, poll shows

FederalHeadlines

U.S. House expels George Santos. It’s just the 6th expulsion in the chamber’s history

LAXALT
The former Nevada Attorney General has been one of the Florida Governor's closest political allies.

Adam Laxalt, a close political ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, has resigned as Chairman of the Never Back Down super PAC.

The New York Times reported that Laxalt, a former Nevada Attorney General, had submitted a letter of resignation on Nov. 26.

“After nearly 26 straight months of being in a full-scale campaign, I need to return my time and attention to my family and law practice,” Laxalt wrote.

The departure removes a critical personal connection between DeSantis and the super PAC that long served to build the infrastructure for his presidential campaign. DeSantis and Laxalt were roommates when both were in the Navy.

Laxalt came on as Never Back Down’s Chair in April. That came after DeSantis actively campaigned for Laxalt last year when he ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate.

The relationship in recent weeks between DeSantis and Never Back Down, which by law must operate independently, has grown increasingly frayed.

The organization has continued to finance ads attacking former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, DeSantis’ chief rivals for the Republican nomination.

But just over a week ago, the super PAC’s CEO Chris Jankowski resigned and acknowledged internal conflicts.

Kristin Davison has since taken over as the organization’s executive.

More recently, another super PAC named Fight Right has surfaced that also appeared to be championing DeSantis. That super PAC is headquartered in Tallahassee and was founded by Florida allies to the Governor.

But that organization has focused on TV ads and marketing, while Never Back Down has focused on field work and door knocking.

The shake-up at Never Back Down comes weeks before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses. Indeed, Never Back Down plans to host events in Iowa this weekend with DeSantis headlining.

The first-in-the-nation competition awarding delegates for the nomination has been a chief priority for DeSantis. The contest will serve as a test whether the Florida Governor can perform against Trump, who for months has maintained a lead in Primary polls.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSupport for term limits gives Anthony Sabatini an edge against CD 11 incumbent, poll shows

nextRon DeSantis dishes about Florida college football struggles to South Carolina crowd

One comment

  • Michael K

    December 1, 2023 at 2:15 pm

    Rats leaving a sinking ship. Buh bye, Rhonda.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories