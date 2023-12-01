December 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Amy Keith promoted to lead Common Cause Florida

Anne GeggisDecember 1, 20236min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis appoints Keith Pearson to replace St. Lucie Sheriff after sudden retirement

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida school district reverses decision, putting LGBTQ book back on library shelf

HeadlinesSouth Florida

State flags Miami tax rate as invalid, warns $56M at risk

blurredAmy Keith
A state appeals court dealt a blow to one of the organisation's causes Friday.

The watchdog group Common Cause is promoting its Florida Program Director Amy Keith to become its new state Executive Director and her first day on the job brought a ruling that reverses a decision the organization helped fight for.

A congressional district map that the a state court found in September violated the state constitution should remain in effect, according to a Friday ruling from the 1st District Court of Appeal. The map was controversial because of the way it dismantled a Black district that elected Rep. Al Lawson Jr. to Congress.

On her first day leading Common Cause Florida, Keith slammed the ruling.

“This decision blatantly ignores the will of Florida voters who — more than a decade ago —  demanded Fair Districts that protect representation for communities of color,” she said.

Nevertheless, Keith is credited with, among other items, helping to defeat proposed state legislation (SB 1220, HB 991) that would have lowered the threshold for suing journalists for defamation and set the stage for upending the 59-year-old precedent set in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling New York Times v. Sullivan.

“Amy’s two decades of coalition building experience will serve the people of Florida well in her new role,” said Common Cause interim Co-President Marilyn Carpinteyro. “Amy has already notched important pro-democracy victories — including protecting the freedom of speech, spearheading statewide voter protection efforts, and challenging gerrymandered voting maps in court.” 

Keith took the stand in federal court as part of the lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ redistricting.

“Black voters in Florida have a right to elect candidates of their choice to represent them in Congress,” Keith said, according to a Common Cause news release.

A decision on that case is still pending.

Keith also led a nonpartisan coalition of more than 40 organizations that protected access to the ballot by training poll monitors and staffing polls to help people during early voting and on Election Day in the Midterm elections. 

“I am proud of the organization’s legacy and honored to be selected to help further it as the next Executive Director,” Keith said in a prepared statement.

“Common Cause has a long and impressive history of fighting for a more inclusive democracy in Florida, from sunshine laws, to the Fair Districts Amendments, to election protection. Florida faces critical challenges in 2024, and I am ready to lead our Common Cause team as we continue to hold our leaders accountable so all Floridians can make their voices heard.”

Before she joined the organization, Keith had a 20-year career in international crisis response and refugee protection. She also worked with the League of Women Voters in Florida, according to a news release.  

A resident of St. Petersburg, Keith holds a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida school district reverses decision, putting LGBTQ book back on library shelf

nextGov. DeSantis appoints Keith Pearson to replace St. Lucie Sheriff after sudden retirement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories