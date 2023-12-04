December 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gas prices begin dipping after midweek price spike

Anne GeggisDecember 4, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

Rick Scott sends letter to College Football Playoff committee demanding details on FSU snub

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney adds Pierce Schuessler to government relations team

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Doug Burgum drops 2024 bid. Can Ron DeSantis capitalize in North Dakota?

GAS PRICES
Gas prices appear to be decreasing as quickly as they surged last week.

Gas prices shot up over the past week, but they appear on the decline again, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The average gallon of gas in Florida is now at $3.14. That’s 13 cents per gallon more than last week’s price, but it’s a 3-cent drop from Thursday’s $3.17 average following a price surge.

“Florida gas prices seem to be moving down again almost as quickly as they shot up,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “There isn’t any clear explanation for last week’s sudden increase, as oil and gasoline futures logged their sixth consecutive weekly loss. Regardless, drivers in many cities are beginning to find gas prices close to the same levels where they were last week.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, said U.S. gas inventories are increasing and domestic crude oil inventory is about 4% greater than last year.

Prices last month made Thanksgiving travel the cheapest in three years. And prices had sunk even lower ($3.01 average gallon) by the following Monday — a new low for 2023.

But increasing per-barrel prices for oil had some speculating it was the end of the road for cheap gas. The cost of oil was creeping closer to $80 a barrel on Thursday, but now the price is dropping despite the oil-producing countries (OPEC+) reduced production agreement that runs through 2024. Reports Monday have the price at about $74 per barrel.

As of Monday morning, the most expensive metro market for motorists to gas up in Florida was again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where drivers were shelling out $3.32 cents per gallon, followed by Hendry County ($3.26) and Naples ($3.20).

The best deals on fuel can be found in Panama City ($2.90), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.92) and Pensacola ($2.97).

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUF announces nearly $11M for cancer screenings, math, tech and more

nextBlaise Ingoglia will not be canceled

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    December 4, 2023 at 12:02 pm

    Still one dollar more per gallon before “Dementia” Joe took over.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories