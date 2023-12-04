Last Call for 12.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

House Speaker Paul Renner is swinging by the Capital Tiger Bay Club tomorrow afternoon to headline their lunch program.

The Club didn’t preview the focus of his talk but with a Special Session in the rearview and a Regular Session fast approaching, the Palm Coast Republican will have plenty to talk about.

Renner is entering the back half of his speakership and a few months out from a Regular Session that saw him advance an ambitious conservative agenda headlined by legislation legalizing permitless carry and implementing universal school choice.

He’s also the latest GOP leader to address the elephant in the room — no pun intended — by calling for Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler’s resignation as he battles sexual assault allegations.

“It is untenable for Christian Ziegler to continue as Chairman of the RPOF and I recommend he resign his post,” Renner told Florida Politics. “The serious allegations at issue require his full attention and we need someone who can provide the singular focus the party needs.”

The Capital Tiger Bay Club event will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and programming is scheduled to begin at noon. Attendance costs $35 for non-members.

“Beyond the fury and heartbreak caused by the Committee’s decision, there are also financial implications that must be discussed. The ACC and FSU have been denied $2 million of revenue distribution from the CFP due to the Committee’s decision to remove the Seminoles from playoff contention. While this is a significant amount of money, it is just a fraction of the total economic impact that playoff contention would have created for FSU.”

— U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, in a letter demanding the CFP selection committee hand over detailed information on the FSU snub.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

We’re not sure why DeSantis believes American universities should shoo away foreigners. Maybe the logic will make sense after sampling one or two of these xenophobic cocktails from yesteryear. Assuming the bartender doesn’t give you the boot, of course.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia has never been one to shy away from controversy. Unless someone wants to invent a cocktail called 2edgy4me, he’ll settle for a Maverick.

The calls for RPOF Chair Christian Ziegler’s resignation continue flying in — House Speaker Paul Renner added his name to the list Sunday evening. He’s seemingly intent on keeping the post, but a Get Out or two might change his mind.

Every member of the 2023 Noles football squad (well, every member of age) deserves a few drinks after the selection committee did them dirty. Just make sure it’s not a Crimson Cooler or Longhorn Lope.

Tune In

For the first time in 12 years, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play on Monday Night Football tonight (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Jaguars host the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that was going to feature two quarterbacks selected first overall in the draft until the Bengals’ Joe Burrow’s wrist injury.

Jacksonville (8-3) comes into the game needing a win to keep pace with the AFC’s other top teams. After yesterday’s games, Miami and Baltimore both have 9-3 records. The Jaguars would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker if they finished with the same record as the Chiefs, who fell to 8-4 with a controversial loss in Green Bay last night.

Cincinnati (5-6) is teetering on the edge of playoff contention but would need to pull some upsets to stay in the running.

Tonight’s atmosphere should be electric. Jaguars fans haven’t had a Monday Night Football game to enjoy since 2011, when Blaine Gabbert was quarterbacking the team. This time, it’s Trevor Lawrence, who is coming off one of his best games. Lawrence threw for 364 yards last week in a win at Houston.

The game is also the first of three straight games for the Jaguars against AFC North opposition. Next week, the Jags travel to Cleveland to face the Browns before returning home to host the Ravens on Dec. 17 on Sunday Night Football in a game that will impact the AFC playoff seeding.

ALSO TONIGHT

7 p.m. — Dallas Stars @ Tampa Bay Lightning

