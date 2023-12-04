Ron DeSantis fumes about ‘so many foreigners’ studying at U.S. universities

Florida’s Governor is telling Granite State residents that there are too many “foreigners” at American universities, in his latest appeal to Republican Primary voters.

“I think these universities should be doing more American students anyways. Why are we trying to bring in so many foreigners? But anyways, they do it,” Ron DeSantis said in Laconia, New Hampshire.

He contended that “foreign students don’t have the right” to study domestically. Then he offered a more familiar promise that he says he’d fulfill if elected President.

“If you’re on a student visa and you’re making common cause with Hamas here, I’m going to cancel your visa and send you home.”

The Governor made the comments at an event staged by the Never Back Down super PAC.

Though he hasn’t condemned “foreigners” at universities writ large until now, DeSantis has had plenty to say about Hamas and Palestinians during the course of this campaign.

DeSantis has used Palestinians as a punching bag on the 2024 campaign trail. He has claimed that stateside pro-Palestinian protesters are “bozos” who are “advocating a second Holocaust.” He has also attempted to eliminate student chapters at Florida universities that he says support “Hamas terrorism.” However, that move appears to have been squashed for the moment.

Additionally, the state just held a Special Session of the Legislature that was largely devoted to supporting Israel symbolically.

More recently, the Governor griped about Bethlehem, which is controlled by Palestinian Arabs, as a “pigsty” and went on to complain about a historic mosque next to the Church of the Nativity.